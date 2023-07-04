And while it appeared that last night, some Islanders are keen to remain loyal to their couples, others - including Ella Thomas and Catherine Agbaje - are having their heads turned by the new singletons.

Also having to navigate their relationship was Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, who were thrown back together after Molly re-entered the villa after her shock dumping last month.

If you missed the episode, then don’t worry - RadioTimes.com has you covered!

Read on to find out everything that happened on episode 29 of Love Island…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 29 recap

Ella Thomas.

After the girls were whisked away to Casa Amor in Sunday night’s episode, last night saw the boys get to know the new girls - with Mitchel Taylor taking a particular shine to Abi Moores.

“Abi surprised me, she impressed me,” he told the Beach Hut after chatting to the blonde bombshell.

Another new girl who appeared to win over the boys was Gabby Jeffery, who had conversations with Tyrique Hyde and Sammy Root.

Meanwhile, returning Islander Molly only had eyes for her former partner, Zachariah - but boy, was she going to make him work for it!

“It’s weird to be back,” she told Tyrique. “Everything that I've seen, I don't like. I just need to talk to [Zach] more and more and for him to prove if he wanted to carry on.”

The main villa and Casa Amor then both received texts to say they would be going head to head in a game called 'Raunchy Race' - where both houses would complete tasks at the same time, and whoever was the quickest would win the challenge.

The game saw the Islanders get into sex positions, twerk on each other and suck each other's toes (ew) - and when the Islanders who were born in June were told to kiss someone they liked, poor Scott van der Sluis couldn’t hide his feelings after realising Catherine must have snogged someone.

“I’d be telling a lie if there wasn’t a hint of jealousy there,” he admitted in the Beach Hut.

The main villa won the challenge, and were treated to a party that evening - but that wasn’t the most interesting thing to come from the game, as Ella revealed she “owes it to herself” to see if there’s anything between her and new arrival, Ouzy See.

That night, after the Scottish footballer had had a quick chat with Kady McDermott, he talked to Ella, who told him: “When I came in yesterday, in my head I was like, ‘I’m closed off’ - but I didn’t expect you to be here.”

Putting everyone’s situations to one side, the model then asked Ouzy who he would choose to get to know out of the girls, to which he replied: “I would go for you.”

And while Tyrique later admitted that he was “missing Ella heavy”, she told the Beach Hut: “Ouzy’s definitely caught my eye.” Eek!

And Ella wasn’t the only Islander in a pickle about her feelings.

Catherine Agbaje kisses Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

While Lochan Nowacki got to know Leah Taylor and Whitney Adebayo, Jess Harding was busy chatting to Kody Murphy - who, after admitting she would “look for a pretty boy” like him if she was on a night out, she then agreed to share a bed with.

But over in the villa, her partner Sammy was also in a conundrum - as both Tink Reading and Amber Wise wanted to spend the night next to him!

And viewers were left heartbroken as things seemed to heat up between Catherine and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

While the Dublin beauty’s current pairing Scott told Gabby he was “happy with the situation” between the two, Catherine was being wooed by Elom, who rained down the compliments and told her he was “liking everything about [her] right now”.

Zach and Molly also had another chat as he begged the actress to take him back and “go from where [they] left off.”

But, not easily swayed, she told him: “It’s just working out the doubt in my head. I’m not going to be like ‘forget all that’. See it, prove it, reassure me.”

After refusing a kiss from the south London basketball player and telling him he had to “earn that back”, Molly admitted in the Beach Hut: “I didn’t want him to know that I would just fall at his feet, but deep down I just want to be with him all the time!”

Happily (and for a change!), Mitchel seemed to be doing well - and after admitting he already felt a connection with Abi, the pair shared a kiss (or two, or three!) in bed together.

The next day, the original girls and boys had a debrief about the evening’s events in their groups.

While Mitch revealed he feels like he’s “found himself” again with Abi, Sammy also disclosed that Jess is still “very much top” for him.

Zachariah also got real about his feelings for Molly, and told the group: “Losing her the way I did, I know where I'm at.

“I feel like I had something genuine and real with Molly, and just as it was starting to blossom, she got taken away from me. I want to finish this journey with Molly by my side. My head ain't turning for no one at this point.” Aww!

More like this

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But while Tyrique again admitted: “The new girls are good, they’re mad pretty… but I just want Ella”, his partner was in another headspace.

“Ouzy’s come in, he’s my type, we’ve met before - obviously that doesn’t happen for no reason,” she told the girls. “[Tyrique] scares me when he says s*** like, ‘I miss the game’. In the villa, he’s careful because I'm there - and if I'm not there, who knows what he’s doing.”

Things also went from bad to worse for Catherine and Scott.

Although the Welsh footballer did reveal that he could see his head being turned by creative assistant Gabby, he added: “Catherine's still very much in my thoughts. I’m still thinking about what's going on over there [in Casa Amor].”

But Cathy told the girls: “Yesterday I spoke to Elom. I won’t lie, in that conversation there were a few times when I actually thought a kiss might happen. I feel like with Scott, he cares about what a lot of people say, but Elom was a different vibe.”

And after being made breakfast by the personal trainer, Catherine admitted he had her “head scrambled” - and the pair shared their first kiss outside of a challenge!

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.