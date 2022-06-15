The Radio Times logo
What happened in Love Island episode 9 last night? Full recap

Here's the latest from the Love Island villa.

Love Island's Remi Lambert and Jay Younger

Published:

Love Island continued last night, with the Love Island 2o22 line-up settling down after Afia Tonkmor‘s exit.

However, things soon turned sour between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen when she called him the wrong name – can you guess whose?

And the arrival of new boys Remi Lambert and Jay Younger had heads turning, with a certain Italian Stallion looking pretty fed up as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu seemed ready to graft.

Missed last night’s episode of Love Island? Here’s a full recap, including how to watch Love Island on catch-up and who left Love Island.

Luca Bish and Gemma on Love Island
ITV

Following Afia’s exit, the contestants retreated to the kitchen. Luca started massaging Gemma’s shoulder, at which point she shouted out: “Stop it, Jacques!” causing the fishmonger to walk off in a mood.

After realising that she’d called him her ex’s name, Gemma went inside, only to be followed by Jacques O’Neill, who told her she needed to apologise.

Gemma then went outside to talk to Luca, but he was even more annoyed that she hadn’t come straight to him. The pair managed to settle their differences before the end of the night, and all was good again.

That night, the islanders received a text saying that the hideaway was now open for 2022, and one couple could spend the night there. They all chose Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, and things got very “spicy” – to quote Tasha.

The next day, things between Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti weren’t great, as he didn’t bring her a morning coffee when all the girls had received one from their partner. Confused by Davide’s behaviour, Ekin-Su went to the beach hut and started crying.

In the afternoon, the islanders took part in a challenge, after which the girls had to vote for the sexiest boy. After running through some tyres, while squatting with his partner on his back, it was then revealed that Dami Hope had been chosen as the sexiest.

Later that evening, the contestants were treated to a party, but it was soon broken up by the arrival of two new boys – and Ekin-Su was feeling the new tall Italian, aka Jay…

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

