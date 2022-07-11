What happened in Love Island episode 35 last night? Full recap

Andrew had some apologising to do after Tasha learned the truth about his and Coco's time in Casa Amor , and Jacques was still in Paige's bad books following his fling with Cheyanne Kerr.

Dami was also having some second thoughts about his decision to couple up with Summer.

But perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the announcement of a not-so-new bombshell.

What happened in Love Island episode 35 last night?

Paige Thorne receives a love note from Jacques O'Neill ITV

It was grafting central in the Love Island villa, with Andrew Le Page, Jacques O'Neill and Dami Hope all trying to get out of the dog house.

Andrew decided to pull Tasha Ghouri for a chat and apologised for not telling her the whole truth about what he'd got up to in bed with Coco Ledge.

Jacques made it his mission to cheer Paige Thorne up, and left a note under her covers with the words "Miss you honey buns xx" on it. It put a little smile on Paige's face, but it wasn't enough for her to give him a hug that night.

Dami also decided to talk to Indiyah Polack about how he was feeling, as he confessed that it was "only" ever her and he was no longer interested in getting to know Summer Botwe.

This didn't go down too well with Summer, however, as she admitted in the Beach Hut that he'd hurt her feelings. And Indiyah's partner Deji Adeniyi wasn't happy either, telling Indiyah that he thought she had more respect for herself – ouch!

This wasn't the last of the breakups though, as Josh Samuel Le Grove took Danica Taylor aside to tell her he didn't see a romantic future for them.

After seeing Andrew and Tasha chatting earlier, Billy Brown wasn't too sure about things with Tasha and decided to talk to Gemma Owen about it. As they stood in the kitchen, Billy put his arm around her, upsetting Luca Bish who could see them from afar while sat on a bean bag.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu then received a text, asking all the islanders to gather around the fire pit. They learned that the public had been voting for their favourite couples and the two duos who received the fewest votes would be at risk of being dumped from the island.

One-by-one, all the saved couples were revealed until it was left with just Jay Younger and Chyna Mills, and Dami and Summer.

The islanders then received a text saying that one of the couples would be dumped immediately before the episode came to end. So, who will it be?

Viewers will find out who is going home on Monday night's episode when the islanders must choose which couple they want to save. The couple not saved will be dumped.

And as is often the case with Love Island, as one door closes another opens, with a preview of the next episode revealing a new-ish bombshell.

In a teaser for Monday night's show, former contestant Adam Collard was confirmed as the latest villa resident in a Love Island first.

It feels like 2018 all over again!

