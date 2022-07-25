Twelve contestants are still in the Mallorcan villa after Deji, Reece Ford , Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards were dumped last night, and with the talent show returning in tonight's episode, the ITV2 reality show is pulling out all the stops as it says goodbye to the 2022 islanders.

With Love Island 's eighth season heading into its final week, the competition is really hotting up and the remaining couples try to establish themselves as the strongest contenders for that £50,000 prize money.

Someone who knows what this stage of the competition is like more than anybody is Megan Barton-Hanson – a bombshell who came in fourth place on Love Island's fourth season.

The model and influencer sat down with RadioTimes.com for the Love Island Reality Check to chat all about season 8 and what she thinks of this year's personalities.

"I'm loving season 8 and I took so much pride in saying to everyone, 'My season is the best, it's gone down hill, it's so boring, everyone's been playing it safe since my season,' but now I can't even say that," she said.

"This year, everyone has come with their A-game. They're properly going for it. I love it. It's so entertaining."

As for the recent drama around Dami Hope and Luca Bish's treatment of Tasha Ghouri after the dancer entered into a relationship with her on-off beau Andrew Le Page, Megan said that she agreed with the boys over the couple's authenticity.

"I just feel like, you know how Paige [Thorne] was with Jacques [O'Neill] and then he left and now she's completely different with Adam [Collard]? And like the way Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] is with Davide [Sanclimenti]. That's somewhere you can tell these girls are properly into these men," she said. "I just think that with her, she's a bit cold with him. I just feel sorry for him because when he gets out, it's all going to be downhill from there – bless him."

She added: "I'll have to hang out with him and wingwoman him. Teach him how to be as cold as me and ruthless."

