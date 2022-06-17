Ekin-Su is currently coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti , but on last night's episode (Thursday, 16th June) the actress, 27, snuck off with newcomer Jay, 28, and shared a kiss with him on two separate occasions.

ITV2's Love Island is currently underway, with things really heating up between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger .

While Davide didn't find out about their little secret, it looks like all is about to be revealed on Friday, as a preview for the 12th episode saw the pair arguing.

Elsewhere in the villa, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish cleared the air, after Gemma told him she didn't want to be "married off."

Gemma has faced some backlash since joining the Love Island 2022 line-up. Fans have accused her of being too young for the show, while others have called her "rude" - something her dad Michael Owen defended her on, saying: "She’s clever and funny and kind. She’s not two-faced. She’s loyal, a decent person. She’s still our baby. I’m still my parents’ baby and I’m 42! It’s how it is."

As things heated up on season 8, RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to former contestant Liberty Poole, who appeared on season 7 last year, and she gave us her thoughts on the current season.

"I'm obsessed with this season – even though I might bias towards my season, I feel like we're getting a lot of drama really quickly this year, and I feel like the cast is very like diverse with personalities," she gushed.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While the reality TV star is loving the contestants did year, she feels that two of the boys in particular - Ikenna Ekwonna and Jacques O'Neill - might need to watch out, with the next recoupling due any day now, saying: "I think possibly Ikenna could be at risk, I'm not going to lie. I feel like the new boys have come in Remi and Jay - and they are cracking on. And maybe Jacques."

You can watch the full clip below:

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.