We also saw new Casa Amor 2023 contestants and one familiar face as Molly Marsh made her Love Island return (which we of course predicted in last week's Love Island Lowdown).

Back for another episode are Entertainment and Factual Editor Grace Henry and Love Island superfan Katie White.

The duo kicked off with their first segment looking back at the week's events.

They then moved on to the best moment of the week, which our lovely readers voted for. Coming in first place with 38.5 per cent of the vote was Scott van der Sluis defending himself after he heard the other Love Island 2023 contestants talking about him.

During the discussion, Tyrique Hyde said he thought Scott was over exaggerating his feelings for Catherine Agbaje and was only staying with her to remain in the villa for longer.

While it wasn't the moment Grace and Katie would have picked, it was nice to see Scott standing up for himself.

For the last segment, Factor 50 Forecast, the duo switched it up a bit with a little game of Stick or Twist, during which they predicted which islanders would stay with their original partner or move on to someone new. And it wasn't looking good for Ella Thomas and Tyrique or Scott and Catherine!

