McDermott was asked to steal one boy away, after having spent just 24 hours in the villa, and despite also enjoying conversations with Tyrique Hyde , Scott van der Sluis and Mitchel Taylor , she decided that she wanted to couple up with Zachariah Noble , leaving Molly single.

Just when we thought season 10 of Love Island couldn't get any juicier, they only went and dumped one of the original cast members, Molly Marsh , following the return of season 2 star Kady McDermott .

We knew Kady would have to choose someone, but we didn't know that it would mean their other half would then be dumped from the island, because that's exactly what happened just minutes later when Molly received a text.

After taking in the message, Molly said her goodbyes and off she went - or so it looked!

Following her exit, fans flocked to Twitter with many convinced there was more to the shock exit and that she'd be making a return.

With all this suspicion surrounding Molly's potential return, RadioTimes.com's Grace Henry and Katie White just had to weigh in.

Molly Marsh says goodbye in Love Island. ITV

Sharing her thoughts on why she doesn't think Molly is returning, Katie pointed out that Molly was pictured at the airport and also appeared on Love Island: Aftersun.

However, Grace added that it seemed a lot was being done to prove that Molly was really out, with the show's host Maya Jama taking to Twitter to confirm that Molly would be appearing on Aftersun and reposting the photo of the two of them following the rumours.

We'll have to wait and see whether Molly will make a return, but with the summer season reaching its halfway mark, talk turned to the infamous twist that is Casa Amor – could it be just around the corner?

We think so!

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

