Laura Whitmore responds to Love Island criticism: “They say that every year!”
The Love Island host spoke about the show's slow start this year ahead of the 2021 final.
Love Island host Laura Whitmore has addressed criticism over the slow start of the ongoing series, saying that it’s turned out to be “the best year so far”.
Chatting to Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show on Friday, Whitmore was asked what she thought of Love Island fans complaining about the dull beginning to the series, with the presenter replying: “Oh, they say that every year!”
“Iain’s (Stirling) obviously worked on it for years and he says ‘So week one, they say this. Week one, they say there’s no one as good as the previous year.
“‘Then week two, they start to warm up a little bit. Then week three, they’re kind of getting into it. Then week four, Casa Amor. Bam! Everyone’s into it and they say it’s the best year so far.’ We still have two weeks to go. It’s long.”
There’s now just over one week left of the ITV2 reality show until the Love Island 2021 final on Monday 23rd August, which will see one couple take home the £50,000 cash prize.
With 14 Love Island 2021 contestants left in the villa, we’re bound to see some dumpings over the next week as the Love Island 2021 couples either go the distance or fall at the last hurdle.
Last week saw three new bombshells enter the villa – Aaron Simpson, Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland – while Matthew MacNabb, Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet were sent home by their fellow islanders.