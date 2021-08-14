Laura Whitmore responds to Love Island criticism: “They say that every year!”

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has addressed criticism over the slow start of the ongoing series, saying that it’s turned out to be “the best year so far”.

Advertisement

Chatting to Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show on Friday, Whitmore was asked what she thought of Love Island fans complaining about the dull beginning to the series, with the presenter replying: “Oh, they say that every year!”

“Iain’s (Stirling) obviously worked on it for years and he says ‘So week one, they say this. Week one, they say there’s no one as good as the previous year.

“‘Then week two, they start to warm up a little bit. Then week three, they’re kind of getting into it. Then week four, Casa Amor. Bam! Everyone’s into it and they say it’s the best year so far.’ We still have two weeks to go. It’s long.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

There’s now just over one week left of the ITV2 reality show until the Love Island 2021 final on Monday 23rd August, which will see one couple take home the £50,000 cash prize.

With 14 Love Island 2021 contestants left in the villa, we’re bound to see some dumpings over the next week as the Love Island 2021 couples either go the distance or fall at the last hurdle.

Advertisement

Last week saw three new bombshells enter the villa – Aaron Simpson, Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland – while Matthew MacNabb, Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet were sent home by their fellow islanders.

Love Island airs new episodes every night on ITV2 at 9pm, except Saturdays. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.