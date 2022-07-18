While viewers were surprised by Jacques's decision to crack on with Cheyanne during Casa Amor, the rugby player has revealed that he actually knew her prior to going on Love Island and even had a crush on her.

The last week has been hugely dramatic for the Love Islanders, with Casa Amor coming back to haunt many contestants including Jacques O'Neill – who recently left the villa after his romance with bombshell Cheyanne Kerr was exposed and new arrival Adam Collard set his sights on Paige Thorne .

Cheyanne Kerr on Love Island ITV

Speaking to The Sun after quitting the show, Jacques said: "Cheyanne is a lovely girl, I already knew her from when I was 19. It was weird because I wanted to date her at the time."

He added: "I found out while I was chatting to her that nothing was going to come close to what I had with Paige. But from the moment I kissed her in bed I felt the worst I’ve ever felt in my life."

Whilst on Love Island, Jacques grew close to paramedic Paige, coupling up with her on Day 12. However, whilst in Casa Amor, he kissed Cheyanne and although he chose to couple back up with Paige when she returned to the villa, Cheyanne revealed that they had shared a romantic connection.

Reflecting on his time at Casa Amor, Jacques said that he was "disgusted in [himself]".

"I understand the hate. I’m feeling quite numb, I will wait for Paige on the outside, but I‘m not watching the show again, I can’t do it," he added.

There are 14 islanders remaining in the villa after the recent elimination of Coco Lodge and Josh Le Grove, including Jacques's ex-girlfriend Gemma Owen, who is currently coupled up with Luca Bish.

