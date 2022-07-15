Why did Jacques leave Love Island? 2022 contestant exit explained

The islander – who arrived in the villa on day 7 as the bombshell ex of Gemma Owen – gathered all the contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up to tell them he'd be ending his journey on the show and would be leaving that day.

His shock exit led many to question why he was leaving, with returning bombshell Adam Collard asking the girls if it had anything to do with him arriving and chatting up Paige Thorne, who Jacques was in a couple with before he left.

So, why did Jacques leave Love Island? And will he be on After Sun?

Here's everything you need to know about Jacques' Love Island exit.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Jacques O'Neill leave Love Island?

Jacques decided to leave the Love Island villa as he hadn't been feeling like himself since the events of Casa Amor.

He said he'd wait for Paige on the outside and pick her up from the airport, but in order for things to work with them he needed to remove himself from the villa.

During Casa Amor, Jacques cracked on with Cheyanne Kerr and Mollie Salmon, before deciding to pursue things more with Cheyanne.

At the Casa Amor recoupling, however, he decided to stick with Paige. But, when she returned to the main villa, Cheyanne exposed him, causing Paige to put Jacques in the dog house.

It took him some days to make it up to the Welsh paramedic, but eventually did with a poem he wrote for her.

Paige Thorne reading Jacques' letter ITV

However, Adam Collard then arrived on Monday night's show and revealed that he wanted to get to know Paige. During a conversation with Paige, Adam commented on Jacques' behaviour and said he'd been similar when he was younger. And of course this chat didn't stay between them, with the comments getting back to Jacques.

Upon hearing this, Jacques got very heated and started swearing and shouting. The next day, he decided to leave the show for good.

Will Jacques be on After Sun?

Sunday's (17th July) After Sun line-up hasn't been revealed just yet, but usually the show, hosted by Laura Whitmore, features dumped contestants from earlier in the week, as well as celebrity fans of the show. So it's very likely viewers could see Jacques on After Sun.

RadioTimes.com have contacted ITV for a comment and will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.