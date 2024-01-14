After her appearance on the reality series, Demi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2021 after discovering a lump in her neck. Following surgery to remove the rumour, Demi confirmed in 2023 that she has been given the "all clear".

"I think it's definitely changed me as a person," she told RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of her All Stars stint.

She continued: "It has made me so much more confident. And you know, my body has changed. I've been sick for two years, cancer free as of December. So it's been so wild.

"My body has gone through so many changes mentally and physically. So I've got to appreciate things so much more. And I feel like I'm gonna embrace my body."

Demi originally appeared on Love Island back in 2020, when ITV introduced a winter series. She entered the villa as a bombshell and came in third place alongside Luke Mabbott, however they went their separate ways four months after leaving the show.

The islander is now part of the original line-up for the All Stars series, and will be living alongside the likes of Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Chris Taylor and Liberty Poole.

While in the villa, Demi hopes she can be "a role model for younger girls", to show that they don't have to "look a certain way to get on Love Island".

"I hope again, I can be an advocate for cancer awareness. And people will see that," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Demi noted that it has been four years exactly to the day she was in South Africa for her original series, and said it felt "so surreal" to be back.

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

