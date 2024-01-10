He also revealed a behind-the-scenes moment with Ryan Gosling and some of the other cast.

"There was a really awkward moment when we was literally halfway through filming. So I've got, like, an Avengers sleeve on my left arm, and I got Chris Evans tattooed on me, but obviously [as] Captain America, and I saw on the call sheet that his brother was in that in that scene," he said.

"So I just basically picked the guy that looked most like Chris Evans, and was like, 'Oh, I've got your brother tattooed on my arm.' And he was like, 'What?' [and I said], 'Yeah, your brother. I have your brother tattooed on my arm. Captain America – Chris Evans'. I had sleeves on so I couldn't show him.

Chris Taylor ITV

Chris continued: "So that was really awkward because I was also in front of like a huge audience of people like they had an audience, but like, facing me, all the supporting actors, and they were basically silent in the entire room.

"And obviously, like, Ryan Gosling was there and so on and so forth. So yeah, quite cringey on my part."

Asked if the Barbie movie will change how he acts in the villa, he continued: "Yes, swag! No, I'm not really one for letting kind of like cool things go to my head. I'm quite grounded, really. So it's not really changed me. Obviously, it was a great experience. I was very lucky and very grateful that it happened to me, but confidence is a tricky thing, isn't it? Like where it comes from, how you get it, and how you keep it and all that kind of stuff.

"So yeah, I wouldn't say like I'm any more confident, particularly talking to girls. I don't really date that much, so I haven't had loads of practice and I'm quite awkward."

When Chris was last on the show, he took a liking to fan-favourite Maura Higgins and the pair went on to date outside the show.

Unfortunately it didn't last between them and they later split up.

Fans of the duo will be happy to hear there's no bad blood between them, with Chris saying: "We're on good terms. Like we had an amicable split. Obviously, it was three years ago, so everybody's moved on, everybody's happy.

"She's doing her thing,I'm doing mine. So yeah, like there wouldn't be any issues there. Obviously she's in a relationship, so she's not going to be in there and if she was we'd probably have a chat and it would be fine."

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

