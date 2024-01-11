While the starting line-up has been confirmed, the islanders themselves are yet to find out who will be with them in the villa.

And Toby isn't keen on the idea of seeing his ex Chloe Burrows coupled up with someone else on the show.

Asked if it'd be hard to see her in another couple, he told RadioTimes.com and other press: "Maybe, and vice versa as well. It probably will be be hard.

Toby. ITV

"Eventually, you're going to have to get over it. This is my first ex [who I'm having to get] over, eventually you're going to have to move on."

Toby is hoping that he and Chloe will be able to make "fun" of the situation if they were both to return.

He continued: "I think it'd be funny. I think it'd be funny because for me I feel like when I get in awkward situations, I like lean into them. I find that kind of funny instead of like being very awkward or so. So I think that that will be the same in that scenario and I always have love for the girl and I'm sure she has love for me as well.

"So it's like we had a great thing in our relationship, so it's one of those ones where it's like you always have respect at least for the other partner."

Chloe Burrows isn't part of the starting line-up, with the likes of Demi Jones, Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi and more set to return, so Toby could be in the all clear.

But, this is Love Island at the end of the day, and with more former islanders expected to join the show as bombshells, Chloe might well be back on our screens!

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

