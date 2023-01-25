The week began with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins fighting over Tom Clare in episode 8 - and while they've settled their differences, it seems as though Olivia isn't ready to give up on the semi-pro footballer just yet.

We're mid-way through Week 2 of Love Island 's 2023 winter season and so far, we've seen blazing rows, bombshells and love triangles galore over the past nine episodes.

Meanwhile, Zara has turned her attention to Shaq Muhammad, who has been securely coupled up with Tanya Manhenga thus far, and viewers were on the edge of their seats after ITV responded to a video resurfacing of Haris Namani punching a man.

Catch up on all the drama, gossip and grafting from last night's episode with our recap video above, and check out RadioTimes.com's brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and Week 2 predictions.

Tanyel and Kai on winter Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

The episode began with on-again-off-again couple Kai Fagan and Tanyel Revan, with him pulling Tanyel for a chat and telling her that he finds himself being pulled back to her. She revealed that despite coupling up with Ron Hall, she still felt the same about Kai.

We then saw Kai break the news to Anna-May Robey, who later cried on the shoulder of Will Young over the situation.

The next day, Zara took us all by surprise by pulling Shaq for a chat, telling him that she'd like to get to know him - although the airpot security officer shocked us even more by saying that he was interested! Understandably, Tanya wasn't best pleased; particularly after the couple had just shared a steamy night in the bed. Could this be the end of #Shanya?

The islanders then headed on their next challenge, Space Raunch, which saw the girls perform a series of saucy tasks with their boy of choice while dressed in NASA gear. Will finally kissed Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter, while Olivia swerved Tom and picked Haris Namani.

Back at the villa, Tanyel and Kai shared a proper kiss while Will and Jessie finally cracked on, with the farmer yelling: "The greatest night of my life!" Both equally adorable and unbearably cringe.

The excitement was short-lived however when the islanders were gathered around the fire pit to hear the results of the latest public vote. After viewers had the chance to pick their favourite boy and girl, the show revealed that six contestants were at risk: Tom, Haris, and Kai from the boys, and Tanya, Tanyel and Anna-May from the girls.

Just as a text shared that Jessie and Aaron Waters would be making the decision as to which boy and which girl were leaving, Love Island left us on a cruel cliffhanger. I guess we'll have to tune in tonight to find out what happens next!

