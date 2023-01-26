It was a jam-packed episode of Love Island last night, as the dumping commenced.

Another spanner was then thrown in the works as it was revealed that Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters had to choose the boy and girl who would be going home.

While the rest of the Love Island 2023 cast gathered around the fire pit, Jessie and Aaron headed off to discuss the dumping. One by one, they went through the contestants before finally coming to their decision.

As the duo returned to the fire pit, they revealed that they would be sending home Anna-May and Haris because they felt both had had enough chances in the villa.

Following the decision, Anna-May and Haris went off to pack their bags and say their goodbyes.

Anna-May and Haris leave the Love Island 2023 villa. ITV

Haris's exit was particularly hard for Olivia Hawkins as they were in a couple. With Haris now gone, she decided that she wanted to try exploring things with Tom - much to Zara's disappointment. During their convo, Tom admitted that he still wanted to get to know Olivia.

That night as the girls got dressed for bed, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown chatted to Lana Jenkins about Liv's interest in Tom, to which Lana responded that they had "history".

However, Zara wasn't keen on the term used considering they'd only been in the villa over week, telling Lana that they all needed to "calm down".

Before heading to bed, Lana talked to Olivia about her chat with Tom and asked if she thought Tom was being 100 per cent honest with Zara. Olivia revealed that Tom was going to be honest with her, but she didn't feel he was telling Zara the whole truth.

That night in bed, Zara told Tom he'd have to make a decision.

Olivia on winter Love Island 2023.

The next morning, the girls met on the terrace for their morning debrief as Olivia revealed that she wanted to get to know Tom more and she was going to put more effort in. Hearing this, Zara questioned if Olivia was just doing this because she could see how close her and Tom were.

After speaking to the boys, Tom decided to tell Olivia that he could see more of a future with Zara, but still hadn't completely made up his mind.

That afternoon, Jessie encouraged Zara to chat to Aaron. The pair sat down by the gym and talked, with Zara admitting that he'd be someone she'd be interested in outside of the villa. Could a new couple be on the horizon?

As the islanders chilled by the pool, Will Young received a text saying that there would be a '90s-themed party later that day. The islanders headed off to get dressed up before enjoying an evening of cocktails, dancing and fun.

But the party was soon interrupted as they received a text saying there'd be a recoupling that night and the boys would choose who they wanted to couple up with.

As they stood around the fire pit, Olivia received a message saying that the boys had a big decision to make - and two new bombshells arrived. Enter Spencer Wilks and Ellie Spence.

But the drama didn't stop there, as it was revealed that Ellie and Spencer would get to decide who they wanted to couple up with first. Who will they choose?

