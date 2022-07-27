Love Island's Jacques deletes all pictures of Paige from Instagram

The couple's on-again off-again romance has captured viewers' hearts, but the pair could be beaten to the top spot by Paige Thorne and Adam Collard , who were bookies' second favourites before it was revealed they could be facing a dumping tonight (Wednesday 27th July).

Love Island is approaching its end, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti currently favourites to win the £50,000 cash prize.

One ex islander who doesn't seem too thrilled for the couple is Jacques O'Neill. The contestant abruptly left the villa earlier this month, saying he didn't feel like himself.

Despite quitting the show, Jacques seemed optimistic about his relationship with Paige, telling her: "You mean so much to me, you know that. I've been trying to put a brave face on but things are getting to me. Basically, like, I just wish I could finish my journey off with you in here, but I'm gonna go home today.

"I still want you to enjoy your time in here, just do what you need to do and listen, I'll be waiting for you."

However, that appears to have changed now that Paige and Adam seem to be growing closer.

Fans of the show took to social media to point out that Jacques had deleted all traces of Paige from his Instagram, suggesting he might not actually pick her up at the airport like he had promised.

Paige and Jacques on Love Island 2022 ITV

It's now the homestretch for the Love Island 2022 contestants, so it won't be long until we find out whether Paige and Adam are the real deal, or whether the paramedic will reconnect with Jacques once her time in Mallorca is up.

