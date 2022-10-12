In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , the presenter said that he would like to see his Masked Singer co-star Mo Gilligan win the award for Talent Show Judge.

The biggest names in TV will be descending on Wembley's OVO Arena this week for the National Television Awards – and returning host Joel Dommett has revealed which nominees he hopes will emerge as winners this year.

"I hope Mo wins for the best talent judge. I think that's a good one," he said. "It'd be really exciting for him to win, cause I just think he's such a talented guy and so funny and charismatic."

Mo Gilligan on The Masked Singer. ITV

He went on to say that he's also rooting for a few shows within the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award category.

"I'd love to see I'm a Celebrity win. I think that's always a great show because I've been a part of it and I owe a huge amount of it.

"But also in that same category, I love that Taskmaster is there. That's really cool that it's nominated and I think it's such a good show," he added. "[It's] so funny and it has given a huge platform to so many great comedians.

"I think that's a really good category with I'm a Celeb, [Ant & Dec's Saturday Night] Takeaway, and I think Taskmaster and [The] Graham Norton Show."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dommett will be returning to host the National Television Awards this week for the second time, making him the fifth broadcaster to present the ceremony over its 27-year history.

The NTAs announced its 2022 shortlist in August, with the likes of Heartstopper, Bridgerton and Peaky Blinders going up for awards.

The National TV Awards will air on ITV on Thursday 13th October. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.