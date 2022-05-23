Taking place at the OVO Arena Wembley in September and hosted again by Joel Dommett , the 2022 NTAs longlist features more streaming programmes than ever, with Heartstopper , Clarkson's Farm , Moon Knight and Slow Horses among those nominated.

There's not long to go until the National Television Awards returns for 2022 and so it's time for you to decide on this year's longlist!

Meanwhile, the awards has introduced a brand new category for Expert, with Steven Bartlett, Jay Blades and Wim Hof up for the gong.

The likes of Derry Girls, Sex Education, Bridgerton, Killing Eve and The Masked Singer feature in this year's longlist, while Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy, The Split's Nicola Walker, Around the World in 80 Days' David Tennant and outgoing Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker have individually received nods.

Read on for the full 2022 National Television Award longlist and make sure to click on the voting link below.

All votes must be in by 11pm on Monday 6th June 2022. The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on ITV on 15th September 2022 (see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at www.nationaltvawards.com).

Vote now!

New Drama

BBC

1. A Very British Scandal

2. Anatomy of a Scandal

3. Angela Black

4. Annika

5. Around the World in 80 Days

6. Conversations with Friends

7. DI Ray

8. Dopesick

9. Heartstopper

10. Holding

11. Landscapers

12. Mood

13. Moon Knight

14. Our House

15. Pam & Tommy

16. Screw

17. Sister Boniface Mysteries

18. Slow Horses

19. Stay Close

20. Suspicion

21. The Dropout

22. The Essex Serpent

23. The Girl Before

24. The Ipcress File

25. The Larkins

26. The Long Call

27. The North Water

28. The Responder

29. The Teacher

30. The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe

31. The Tourist

32. The Tower

33. This Is Going To Hurt

34. Time

35. Trigger Point

36. Vigil

Talent Show

Ant and Dec in Britain's Got Talent 2022

1. Britain's Got Talent

2. Dancing on Ice

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

4. Starstruck

5. Strictly Come Dancing

6. The Masked Dancer

7. The Masked Singer

8. The Rap Game UK

9. The Voice Kids

10. Walk the Line

Authored Documentary

Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood BBC/Mindhouse/James Ross

1. Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White

2. Billy Monger: Changing Gear

3. Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud

4. Daisy Maskell: Insomnia and Me

5. David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us

6. Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?

7. Fergal Keane: Living with PTSD

8. Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me

9. Helen Glover: The Mother of All Comebacks

10. Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari

11. Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51

12. Joe Wicks: Facing my Childhood

13. Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

14. Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

15. Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

16. Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

17. Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me

18. Tan France: Beauty and the Bleach

19. Tom Parker: Inside My Head

20. will.i.am: The Blackprint

21. Will Young: Losing my Twin Rupert

22. Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture

Returning Drama

Bridgerton Netflix

1. A Discovery of Witches

2. All Creatures Great and Small

3. Baptiste

4. Bridgerton

5. Call the Midwife

6. Casualty

7. Death in Paradise

8. Doctor Who

9. Endeavour

10. Gentleman Jack

11. Grace

12. Grantchester

13. In My Skin

14. Killing Eve

15. Manhunt

16. Peaky Blinders

17. Shetland

18. Silent Witness

19. The Bay

20. The Good Karma Hospital

21. The Handmaid's Tale

22. The Split

23. The Walking Dead

24. This Is Us

25. Top Boy

26. Vera

27. Vienna Blood

TV Presenter

Oti Mabuse @Goat Limited Films

1. Adam Hills

2. Alan Carr

3. Alex Jones

4. Alexander Armstrong

5. Alison Hammond

6. Ant & Dec

7. Ashley Banjo

8. Ben Fogle

9. Ben Shephard

10. Bradley Walsh

11. Claudia Winkleman

12. Clive Myrie

13. Dara Ó Briain

14. Davina McCall

15. Dermot O’Leary

16. Emma Willis

17. Fiona Bruce

18. Freddie Flintoff

19. Gary Lineker

20. Gino D’Acampo

21. Graham Norton

22. Greg Davies

23. Holly Willoughby

24. Jeremy Clarkson

25. Jermaine Jenas

26. Jimmy Carr

27. Joel Dommett

28. John Bishop

29. Jonathan Ross

30. Kate Garraway

31. Laura Whitmore

32. Lee Mack

33. Lorraine Kelly

34. Marvin Humes

35. Matt Baker

36. Maya Jama

37. Michael McIntyre

38. Mo Gilligan

39. Olly Murs

40. Oti Mabuse

41. Paddy McGuiness

42. Paul O’Grady

43. Phillip Schofield

44. Richard Osman

45. Rob Beckett

46. Rochelle Humes

47. Romesh Ranganathan

48. Sandi Toksvig

49. Sara Pascoe

50. Stacey Dooley

51. Stephen Mulhern

52. Susanna Reid

53. Tess Daly

54. Tom Allen

Factual Entertainment

The Great British Bake Off Channel 4

1. Ambulance

2. Antiques Roadshow

3. Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con

4. Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

5. Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

6. Celebrity MasterChef

7. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

8. Clarkson’s Farm

9. Cooking With the Stars

10. Countryfile

11. Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips

12. Digging for Britain

13. Dragons' Den

14. Dynasties

15. Formula 1: Drive to Survive

16. Freeze: Skating on the Edge

17. Gogglebox

18. Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

19. Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek

20. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

21. Jay Blades: No Place Like Home

22. Liverpool Narcos

23. Long Lost Family

24. MasterChef: The Professionals

25. Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales

26. Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton

27. Our Yorkshire Farm

28. Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

29. Portrait Artist of the Year

30. Prehistoric Planet

31. Rooney

32. The Apprentice

33. The Beatles Get Back

34. The Great British Bake Off

35. The Great British Sewing Bee

36. The Great Pottery Throw Down

37. The Green Planet

38. The Mating Game

39. The One Show

40. The Repair Shop

41. The Tinder Swindler

42. Top Gear

43. Warship: Life at Sea

44. Who Do You Think You Are?

Drama Performance

Claire Foy in A Very British Scandal BBC

1. Amanda Redman, Dr Lydia Fonseca, The Good Karma Hospital

2. Amanda Seyfried, Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout

3. Ashley Walters, Dushane, Top Boy

4. Ben Aldridge, DI Matthew Venn, The Long Call

5. Ben Whishaw, Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt

6. Bradley Walsh, Pop Larkin, The Larkins

7. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

8. Charles Venn, Jacob Masters, Casualty

9. Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

10. Claire Danes, Cora Seaborne, The Essex Serpent

11. Claire Foy, Duchess of Argyll, A Very British Scandal

12. Conleth Hill, Sergeant PJ Collins, Holding

13. Cush Jumbo, Megan, Stay Close

14. David Oyelowo, Edward Monkford, The Girl Before

15. David Tennant, Phileas Fogg, Around the World in 80 Days

16. David Thewlis, Christopher Edwards, Landscapers

17. Douglas Henshall, DI Jimmy Perez, Shetland

18. Eddie Marsan, John Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe

19. Emilia Fox, Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness

20. Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses

21. Gemma Whelan, DS Sarah Collins, The Tower

22. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jane, The Girl Before

23. James Nesbitt, Broome, Stay Close

24. Jamie Dornan, The Man, The Tourist

25. Jessica Plummer, Emma, The Girl Before

26. Joanna Scanlan, Ma Larkin, The Larkins

27. Joanne Froggatt, Angela, Angela Black

28. Jodie Whittaker, The Doctor, Doctor Who

29. Joe Alwyn, Nick Conway, Conversations with Friends

30. Joe Cole, Harry Palmer, The Ipcress File

31. John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace

32. Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

33. Kane Robinson, Sully, Top Boy

34. Kristin Scott Thomas, Diana Taverner, Slow Horses

35. Laura Main, Nurse Shelagh Turner, Call the Midwife

36. Lily James, Pamela Anderson, Pam & Tommy

37. Lucy Boynton, Jean Courtney, The Ipcress File

38. Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay

39. Martin Clunes, DCI Colin Sutton, Manhunt

40. Martin Compston, Bram Lawson, Our House

41. Martin Freeman, Chris Carson, The Responder

42. Matthew Goode, Matthew Clairmont, A Discovery of Witches

43. Michael Keaton, Dr. Samuel Finnixas, Dopesick

44. Monica Dolan, Anne Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe

45. Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small

46. Nicola Walker, DI Annika Strandhed, Annika | Hannah, The Split

47. Nicôle Lecky, Sasha, Mood

48. Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead

49. Olivia Colman, Susan Edwards, Landscapers

50. Oscar Isaac, Steven Grant/ Marc Spector, Moon Knight

51. Parminder Nagra, DI Rachita Ray, DI Ray

52. Paul Bettany, Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll, A Very British Scandal

53. Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death in Paradise

54. Robson Green, DI Geordie Keating, Grantchester

55. Rupert Friend, James Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal

56. Rupert Penry-Jones, Toby, Our House

57. Sean Bean, Mark Cobden, Time

58. Shaun Evans, DC Endeavour Morse, Endeavour

59. Sheridan Smith, Jenna Garvey, The Teacher

60. Sienna Miller, Sophie Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal

61. Simone Ashley, Kate Sharma, Bridgerton

62. Stephen Graham, Eric McNally, Time

63. Stephen Mangan, Nathan, The Split

64. Stephen McGann, Patrick Turner, Call the Midwife

65. Suranne Jones, Amy Silva, Vigil | Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack

66. Tchéky Karyo, Julien Baptiste, Baptiste

67. Teresa Palmer, Dr Diana Bishop, A Discovery of Witches

68. Tom Brittney, Reverend Will Davenport, Grantchester

69. Tom Hiddleston, Will Ransome, The Essex Serpent

70. Tom Hollander, William Dalby, The Ipcress File

71. Tuppence Middleton, Fiona Lawson, Our House

72. Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards

Holly Willoughby in Freeze the Fear BBC

1. Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

2. Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

3. Have I Got News for You

4. I Can See Your Voice

5. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

6. Kate Garraway's Life Stories

7. Love in the Flesh

8. Love Island

9. Lovestruck High

10. Married at First Sight UK

11. Mock the Week

12. Rob & Romesh Vs

13. Romeo & Duet

14. Strictly The Real Full Monty

15. Taskmaster

16. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

17. The Games

18. The Graham Norton Show

19. The John Bishop Show

20. The Jonathan Ross Show

21. The Last Leg

22. The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

23. The Ranganation

24. This is MY House

25. Too Hot to Handle

26. Would I Lie to You?

Serial drama

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders BBC/ Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

1. Coronation Street

2. Doctors

3. EastEnders

4. Emmerdale

5. Hollyoaks

6. Home and Away

7. Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades in The Repair Shop BBC

1. Dame Prue Leith, The Great British Bake Off

2. Deborah Meaden, Dragons’ Den

3. Esme Young, The Great British Sewing Bee

4. Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

5. Gregg Wallace, Celebrity MasterChef

6. Jay Blades, The Repair Shop

7. Joe Wicks, The Body Coach

8. John Torode, Celebrity MasterChef

9. Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s Farm

10. Keith Brymer Jones, The Great Pottery Throw Down

11. Lord Sugar, The Apprentice

12. Marcus Wareing, MasterChef: The Professionals

13. Martin Lewis, The Martin Lewis Money Show

14. Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

15. Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals

16. Patrick Grant, The Great British Sewing Bee

17. Paul C Brunson, Married at First Sight UK

18. Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off

19. Peter Jones, Dragons’ Den

20. Rich Miller, The Great Pottery Throw Down

21. Rudy Reyes, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

22. Sara Davies, Dragons’ Den

23. Sir David Attenborough, Dynasties | The Green Planet | The Mating Game

24. Steven Bartlett, Dragons’ Den

25. Tan France, Queer Eye/ Beauty and the Bleach

26. Touker Suleyman, Dragons’ Den

27. Wim Hof, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

Serial Drama Performance

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale ITV

1. Anna Passey, Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks

2. Charlie De Melo, Imran Habeeb, Coronation Street

3. Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders

4. Georgia Taylor, Toyah Habeeb, Coronation Street

5. Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders

6. Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks

7. Harriet Bibby, Summer Spellman, Coronation Street

8. Harvey Virdi, Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks

9. Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

10. Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks

11. Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders

12. Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

13. Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

14. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

15. Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders

16. Millie Gibson, Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street

17. Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

18. Rebecca Sarker, Manpreet Sharma, Emmerdale

19. Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks

20. Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

21. Sally Carman, Abi Webster, Coronation Street

22. Sally Dexter, Faith Dingle, Emmerdale

23. Vera Chok, Honour Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks

24. Zaraah Abrahams, Chelsea Fox, EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Bradley Walsh and the Chasers on Beat the Chasers ITV

1. 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

2. Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

3. Beat the Chasers

4. Blankety Blank

5. Celebrity Catchphrase

6. Celebrity Mastermind

7. Family Fortunes

8. Iain Stirling's CelebAbility

9. In for a Penny

10. Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

11. Never Mind the Buzzcocks

12. Only Connect

13. Pointless Celebrities

14. QI

15. Question of Sport

16. Sitting on a Fortune

17. The 1% Club

18. The Hit List

19. The Void

20. The Wall

21. The Weakest Link

22. University Challenge

23. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Rising Star

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper Netflix

1. Alison Oliver, Frances, Conversations with Friends

2. Arin Smethurst, Sah Brockner, Casualty

3. Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

4. Conrad Khan, Duke Shelby, Peaky Blinders

5. Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

6. Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

7. Lily Best, Lizzie Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks

8. Martelle Edinborough, Suzy Merton, Emmerdale

9. Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

10. Sonny Kendall, Tommy Moon, EastEnders

Daytime

Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine ITV

1. A New Life in the Sun

2. Animal Park

3. Antiques Road Trip

4. Bargain Hunt

5. BBC Breakfast

6. Bridge of Lies

7. Clean It, Fix It

8. Escape to the Country

9. Father Brown

10. Good Morning Britain

11. James Martin's Saturday Morning

12. Jeremy Vine

13. John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen

14. Lingo

15. Loose Women

16. Lorraine

17. Morning Live

18. Pointless

19. Saturday Kitchen

20. Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators

21. Steph's Packed Lunch

22. Sunday Brunch

23. The Chase

24. The Farmers' Country Showdown

25. The Repair Shop

26. This Morning

27. Tipping Point

Comedy

Derry Girls Channel 4

1. After Life

2. Brassic

3. Derry Girls

4. Ghosts

5. Hard Cell

6. Kate & Koji

7. Ladhood

8. Meet the Richardsons

9. Not Going Out

10. Only Murders in the Building

11. Peacock

12. Sex Education

13. Single Drunk Female

14. Spitting Image

15. Starstruck

16. Ted Lasso

17. The Cleaner

18. The Outlaws

19. The Witchfinder

20. Trying

21. Young Sheldon

Talent Show Judge

Mo Gilligan on The Masked Singer ITV

1. Adam Lambert, Starstruck

2. Alesha Dixon, Britain’s Got Talent I Walk The Line

3. Amanda Holden, Britain’s Got Talent

4. Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing

5. Ashley Banjo, Dancing on Ice

6. Beverley Knight, Starstruck

7. Craig David, Walk The Line

8. Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing

9. Danny Jones, The Voice Kids

10. David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent

11. Davina McCall, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer

12. Dawn French, Walk The Line

13. DJ Target, The Rap Game UK

14. Gary Barlow, Walk The Line

15. Jason Manford, Starstruck

16. Jonathan Ross, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer

17. Krept and Konan, The Rap Game UK

18. Melanie C, The Voice Kids

19. Mo Gilligan, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer

20. Motsi Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing

21. Oti Mabuse, Dancing on Ice I The Masked Dancer

22. Pixie Lott, The Voice Kids

23. Rita Ora, The Masked Singer

24. RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

25. Sheridan Smith, Starstruck

26. Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing

27. Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent

28. Torvill & Dean, Dancing on Ice

29. will.i.am, The Voice Kids

First stage voting opens at 00:01 on Tuesday 24th May 2022 and closes at 23:00 on Monday 6th June 2022. Votes received outside of these times will not be counted. Restrictions on multiple voting apply. For full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice see www.nationaltvawards.com.

The 2022 National Television Awards will take place on Thursday 15th September at London's OVO Arena in Wembley.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now