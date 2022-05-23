NTA 2022 longlist revealed as David Tennant and Sex Education nominated
The NTAs has released its full longlist for the upcoming ceremony – take a look here.
There's not long to go until the National Television Awards returns for 2022 and so it's time for you to decide on this year's longlist!
Taking place at the OVO Arena Wembley in September and hosted again by Joel Dommett, the 2022 NTAs longlist features more streaming programmes than ever, with Heartstopper, Clarkson's Farm, Moon Knight and Slow Horses among those nominated.
Meanwhile, the awards has introduced a brand new category for Expert, with Steven Bartlett, Jay Blades and Wim Hof up for the gong.
The likes of Derry Girls, Sex Education, Bridgerton, Killing Eve and The Masked Singer feature in this year's longlist, while Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy, The Split's Nicola Walker, Around the World in 80 Days' David Tennant and outgoing Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker have individually received nods.
Read on for the full 2022 National Television Award longlist and make sure to click on the voting link below.
All votes must be in by 11pm on Monday 6th June 2022. The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on ITV on 15th September 2022 (see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at www.nationaltvawards.com).
New Drama
1. A Very British Scandal
2. Anatomy of a Scandal
3. Angela Black
4. Annika
5. Around the World in 80 Days
6. Conversations with Friends
7. DI Ray
8. Dopesick
9. Heartstopper
10. Holding
11. Landscapers
12. Mood
13. Moon Knight
14. Our House
15. Pam & Tommy
16. Screw
17. Sister Boniface Mysteries
18. Slow Horses
19. Stay Close
20. Suspicion
21. The Dropout
22. The Essex Serpent
23. The Girl Before
24. The Ipcress File
25. The Larkins
26. The Long Call
27. The North Water
28. The Responder
29. The Teacher
30. The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
31. The Tourist
32. The Tower
33. This Is Going To Hurt
34. Time
35. Trigger Point
36. Vigil
Talent Show
1. Britain's Got Talent
2. Dancing on Ice
3. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
4. Starstruck
5. Strictly Come Dancing
6. The Masked Dancer
7. The Masked Singer
8. The Rap Game UK
9. The Voice Kids
10. Walk the Line
Authored Documentary
1. Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White
2. Billy Monger: Changing Gear
3. Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud
4. Daisy Maskell: Insomnia and Me
5. David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us
6. Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?
7. Fergal Keane: Living with PTSD
8. Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me
9. Helen Glover: The Mother of All Comebacks
10. Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari
11. Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51
12. Joe Wicks: Facing my Childhood
13. Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
14. Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
15. Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
16. Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
17. Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me
18. Tan France: Beauty and the Bleach
19. Tom Parker: Inside My Head
20. will.i.am: The Blackprint
21. Will Young: Losing my Twin Rupert
22. Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture
Returning Drama
1. A Discovery of Witches
2. All Creatures Great and Small
3. Baptiste
4. Bridgerton
5. Call the Midwife
6. Casualty
7. Death in Paradise
8. Doctor Who
9. Endeavour
10. Gentleman Jack
11. Grace
12. Grantchester
13. In My Skin
14. Killing Eve
15. Manhunt
16. Peaky Blinders
17. Shetland
18. Silent Witness
19. The Bay
20. The Good Karma Hospital
21. The Handmaid's Tale
22. The Split
23. The Walking Dead
24. This Is Us
25. Top Boy
26. Vera
27. Vienna Blood
TV Presenter
1. Adam Hills
2. Alan Carr
3. Alex Jones
4. Alexander Armstrong
5. Alison Hammond
6. Ant & Dec
7. Ashley Banjo
8. Ben Fogle
9. Ben Shephard
10. Bradley Walsh
11. Claudia Winkleman
12. Clive Myrie
13. Dara Ó Briain
14. Davina McCall
15. Dermot O’Leary
16. Emma Willis
17. Fiona Bruce
18. Freddie Flintoff
19. Gary Lineker
20. Gino D’Acampo
21. Graham Norton
22. Greg Davies
23. Holly Willoughby
24. Jeremy Clarkson
25. Jermaine Jenas
26. Jimmy Carr
27. Joel Dommett
28. John Bishop
29. Jonathan Ross
30. Kate Garraway
31. Laura Whitmore
32. Lee Mack
33. Lorraine Kelly
34. Marvin Humes
35. Matt Baker
36. Maya Jama
37. Michael McIntyre
38. Mo Gilligan
39. Olly Murs
40. Oti Mabuse
41. Paddy McGuiness
42. Paul O’Grady
43. Phillip Schofield
44. Richard Osman
45. Rob Beckett
46. Rochelle Humes
47. Romesh Ranganathan
48. Sandi Toksvig
49. Sara Pascoe
50. Stacey Dooley
51. Stephen Mulhern
52. Susanna Reid
53. Tess Daly
54. Tom Allen
Factual Entertainment
1. Ambulance
2. Antiques Roadshow
3. Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con
4. Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
5. Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
6. Celebrity MasterChef
7. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
8. Clarkson’s Farm
9. Cooking With the Stars
10. Countryfile
11. Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips
12. Digging for Britain
13. Dragons' Den
14. Dynasties
15. Formula 1: Drive to Survive
16. Freeze: Skating on the Edge
17. Gogglebox
18. Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars
19. Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek
20. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
21. Jay Blades: No Place Like Home
22. Liverpool Narcos
23. Long Lost Family
24. MasterChef: The Professionals
25. Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales
26. Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton
27. Our Yorkshire Farm
28. Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
29. Portrait Artist of the Year
30. Prehistoric Planet
31. Rooney
32. The Apprentice
33. The Beatles Get Back
34. The Great British Bake Off
35. The Great British Sewing Bee
36. The Great Pottery Throw Down
37. The Green Planet
38. The Mating Game
39. The One Show
40. The Repair Shop
41. The Tinder Swindler
42. Top Gear
43. Warship: Life at Sea
44. Who Do You Think You Are?
Drama Performance
1. Amanda Redman, Dr Lydia Fonseca, The Good Karma Hospital
2. Amanda Seyfried, Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout
3. Ashley Walters, Dushane, Top Boy
4. Ben Aldridge, DI Matthew Venn, The Long Call
5. Ben Whishaw, Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt
6. Bradley Walsh, Pop Larkin, The Larkins
7. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
8. Charles Venn, Jacob Masters, Casualty
9. Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
10. Claire Danes, Cora Seaborne, The Essex Serpent
11. Claire Foy, Duchess of Argyll, A Very British Scandal
12. Conleth Hill, Sergeant PJ Collins, Holding
13. Cush Jumbo, Megan, Stay Close
14. David Oyelowo, Edward Monkford, The Girl Before
15. David Tennant, Phileas Fogg, Around the World in 80 Days
16. David Thewlis, Christopher Edwards, Landscapers
17. Douglas Henshall, DI Jimmy Perez, Shetland
18. Eddie Marsan, John Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe
19. Emilia Fox, Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness
20. Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
21. Gemma Whelan, DS Sarah Collins, The Tower
22. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jane, The Girl Before
23. James Nesbitt, Broome, Stay Close
24. Jamie Dornan, The Man, The Tourist
25. Jessica Plummer, Emma, The Girl Before
26. Joanna Scanlan, Ma Larkin, The Larkins
27. Joanne Froggatt, Angela, Angela Black
28. Jodie Whittaker, The Doctor, Doctor Who
29. Joe Alwyn, Nick Conway, Conversations with Friends
30. Joe Cole, Harry Palmer, The Ipcress File
31. John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace
32. Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
33. Kane Robinson, Sully, Top Boy
34. Kristin Scott Thomas, Diana Taverner, Slow Horses
35. Laura Main, Nurse Shelagh Turner, Call the Midwife
36. Lily James, Pamela Anderson, Pam & Tommy
37. Lucy Boynton, Jean Courtney, The Ipcress File
38. Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay
39. Martin Clunes, DCI Colin Sutton, Manhunt
40. Martin Compston, Bram Lawson, Our House
41. Martin Freeman, Chris Carson, The Responder
42. Matthew Goode, Matthew Clairmont, A Discovery of Witches
43. Michael Keaton, Dr. Samuel Finnixas, Dopesick
44. Monica Dolan, Anne Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe
45. Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small
46. Nicola Walker, DI Annika Strandhed, Annika | Hannah, The Split
47. Nicôle Lecky, Sasha, Mood
48. Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead
49. Olivia Colman, Susan Edwards, Landscapers
50. Oscar Isaac, Steven Grant/ Marc Spector, Moon Knight
51. Parminder Nagra, DI Rachita Ray, DI Ray
52. Paul Bettany, Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll, A Very British Scandal
53. Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death in Paradise
54. Robson Green, DI Geordie Keating, Grantchester
55. Rupert Friend, James Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal
56. Rupert Penry-Jones, Toby, Our House
57. Sean Bean, Mark Cobden, Time
58. Shaun Evans, DC Endeavour Morse, Endeavour
59. Sheridan Smith, Jenna Garvey, The Teacher
60. Sienna Miller, Sophie Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal
61. Simone Ashley, Kate Sharma, Bridgerton
62. Stephen Graham, Eric McNally, Time
63. Stephen Mangan, Nathan, The Split
64. Stephen McGann, Patrick Turner, Call the Midwife
65. Suranne Jones, Amy Silva, Vigil | Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack
66. Tchéky Karyo, Julien Baptiste, Baptiste
67. Teresa Palmer, Dr Diana Bishop, A Discovery of Witches
68. Tom Brittney, Reverend Will Davenport, Grantchester
69. Tom Hiddleston, Will Ransome, The Essex Serpent
70. Tom Hollander, William Dalby, The Ipcress File
71. Tuppence Middleton, Fiona Lawson, Our House
72. Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards
1. Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
2. Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof
3. Have I Got News for You
4. I Can See Your Voice
5. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
6. Kate Garraway's Life Stories
7. Love in the Flesh
8. Love Island
9. Lovestruck High
10. Married at First Sight UK
11. Mock the Week
12. Rob & Romesh Vs
13. Romeo & Duet
14. Strictly The Real Full Monty
15. Taskmaster
16. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
17. The Games
18. The Graham Norton Show
19. The John Bishop Show
20. The Jonathan Ross Show
21. The Last Leg
22. The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
23. The Ranganation
24. This is MY House
25. Too Hot to Handle
26. Would I Lie to You?
Serial drama
1. Coronation Street
2. Doctors
3. EastEnders
4. Emmerdale
5. Hollyoaks
6. Home and Away
7. Neighbours
Expert
1. Dame Prue Leith, The Great British Bake Off
2. Deborah Meaden, Dragons’ Den
3. Esme Young, The Great British Sewing Bee
4. Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars
5. Gregg Wallace, Celebrity MasterChef
6. Jay Blades, The Repair Shop
7. Joe Wicks, The Body Coach
8. John Torode, Celebrity MasterChef
9. Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s Farm
10. Keith Brymer Jones, The Great Pottery Throw Down
11. Lord Sugar, The Apprentice
12. Marcus Wareing, MasterChef: The Professionals
13. Martin Lewis, The Martin Lewis Money Show
14. Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
15. Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals
16. Patrick Grant, The Great British Sewing Bee
17. Paul C Brunson, Married at First Sight UK
18. Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
19. Peter Jones, Dragons’ Den
20. Rich Miller, The Great Pottery Throw Down
21. Rudy Reyes, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
22. Sara Davies, Dragons’ Den
23. Sir David Attenborough, Dynasties | The Green Planet | The Mating Game
24. Steven Bartlett, Dragons’ Den
25. Tan France, Queer Eye/ Beauty and the Bleach
26. Touker Suleyman, Dragons’ Den
27. Wim Hof, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof
Serial Drama Performance
1. Anna Passey, Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks
2. Charlie De Melo, Imran Habeeb, Coronation Street
3. Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders
4. Georgia Taylor, Toyah Habeeb, Coronation Street
5. Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders
6. Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks
7. Harriet Bibby, Summer Spellman, Coronation Street
8. Harvey Virdi, Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks
9. Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
10. Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks
11. Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders
12. Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
13. Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
14. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
15. Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders
16. Millie Gibson, Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street
17. Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
18. Rebecca Sarker, Manpreet Sharma, Emmerdale
19. Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks
20. Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
21. Sally Carman, Abi Webster, Coronation Street
22. Sally Dexter, Faith Dingle, Emmerdale
23. Vera Chok, Honour Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks
24. Zaraah Abrahams, Chelsea Fox, EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
1. 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
2. Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
3. Beat the Chasers
4. Blankety Blank
5. Celebrity Catchphrase
6. Celebrity Mastermind
7. Family Fortunes
8. Iain Stirling's CelebAbility
9. In for a Penny
10. Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
11. Never Mind the Buzzcocks
12. Only Connect
13. Pointless Celebrities
14. QI
15. Question of Sport
16. Sitting on a Fortune
17. The 1% Club
18. The Hit List
19. The Void
20. The Wall
21. The Weakest Link
22. University Challenge
23. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Rising Star
1. Alison Oliver, Frances, Conversations with Friends
2. Arin Smethurst, Sah Brockner, Casualty
3. Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
4. Conrad Khan, Duke Shelby, Peaky Blinders
5. Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
6. Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
7. Lily Best, Lizzie Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks
8. Martelle Edinborough, Suzy Merton, Emmerdale
9. Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street
10. Sonny Kendall, Tommy Moon, EastEnders
Daytime
1. A New Life in the Sun
2. Animal Park
3. Antiques Road Trip
4. Bargain Hunt
5. BBC Breakfast
6. Bridge of Lies
7. Clean It, Fix It
8. Escape to the Country
9. Father Brown
10. Good Morning Britain
11. James Martin's Saturday Morning
12. Jeremy Vine
13. John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen
14. Lingo
15. Loose Women
16. Lorraine
17. Morning Live
18. Pointless
19. Saturday Kitchen
20. Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators
21. Steph's Packed Lunch
22. Sunday Brunch
23. The Chase
24. The Farmers' Country Showdown
25. The Repair Shop
26. This Morning
27. Tipping Point
Comedy
1. After Life
2. Brassic
3. Derry Girls
4. Ghosts
5. Hard Cell
6. Kate & Koji
7. Ladhood
8. Meet the Richardsons
9. Not Going Out
10. Only Murders in the Building
11. Peacock
12. Sex Education
13. Single Drunk Female
14. Spitting Image
15. Starstruck
16. Ted Lasso
17. The Cleaner
18. The Outlaws
19. The Witchfinder
20. Trying
21. Young Sheldon
Talent Show Judge
1. Adam Lambert, Starstruck
2. Alesha Dixon, Britain’s Got Talent I Walk The Line
3. Amanda Holden, Britain’s Got Talent
4. Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing
5. Ashley Banjo, Dancing on Ice
6. Beverley Knight, Starstruck
7. Craig David, Walk The Line
8. Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing
9. Danny Jones, The Voice Kids
10. David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent
11. Davina McCall, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer
12. Dawn French, Walk The Line
13. DJ Target, The Rap Game UK
14. Gary Barlow, Walk The Line
15. Jason Manford, Starstruck
16. Jonathan Ross, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer
17. Krept and Konan, The Rap Game UK
18. Melanie C, The Voice Kids
19. Mo Gilligan, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer
20. Motsi Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing
21. Oti Mabuse, Dancing on Ice I The Masked Dancer
22. Pixie Lott, The Voice Kids
23. Rita Ora, The Masked Singer
24. RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
25. Sheridan Smith, Starstruck
26. Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing
27. Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent
28. Torvill & Dean, Dancing on Ice
29. will.i.am, The Voice Kids
First stage voting opens at 00:01 on Tuesday 24th May 2022 and closes at 23:00 on Monday 6th June 2022. Votes received outside of these times will not be counted. Restrictions on multiple voting apply. For full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice see www.nationaltvawards.com.
The 2022 National Television Awards will take place on Thursday 15th September at London's OVO Arena in Wembley. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. Head over to the NTA website for tickets.
