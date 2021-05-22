Do Eurovision Song Contest acts sing live? Everything you need to know about the vocal performances
They usually do, but this year features an alteration for Iceland.
The Eurovision 2021 final features all the glitz, glamour and bizarreness we’ve come to expect of the beloved contest.
As always, tonight's contestants have gone all out with giant props, mechanical dresses and some amazing vocal performances – looking at you, Malta and Albania.
As always, tonight’s contestants have gone all out with giant props, mechanical dresses and some amazing vocal performances – looking at you, Malta and Albania.
With so much going on, you wouldn’t be blamed for believing the performances are pre-recorded, especially with the ongoing pandemic.
But tonight’s Eurovision contestants are singing live, and that includes Moldova‘s Natalia Gordienko, who performed the longest ever note in the competition’s history, and Israel‘s Eden Alene, who sang the highest.
There is one exception to this rule, however.
Sadly, favourites Iceland were not able to perform their song 10 years due to a member of Daði and Gagnamagnið testing positive for coronavirus. The band entered the final with a recording of their semi-final performance instead.
Despite not being able to perform live, the band is still a strong contender to win tonight, at least according to the Eurovision 2021 odds and, perhaps more importantly, Twitter.
And even though the 2021 final features a recorded performances, all Eurovision entries do sing live, with no miming to be found.
Other favourites include Malta and, in a surprise move, Ukraine‘s Go_A, whose dramatic performance has exploded on social media.
