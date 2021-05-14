Eurovision odds: Who’s tipped to win the 2021 Song Contest?

Not long to go now before Eurovision 2021 kicks off and after missing a year, we need the fun and craziness that Eurovision gives us more than ever and we already have our viewing parties arranged!

But of course, the big question is who from the Eurovision line-up will emerge victorious on the night of the final and the bookies already have their odds sorted for who they think will be the winner.

Is it the UK? Well no, obviously not. But for all you need to know about who is odds on favourite to win the 2021 contest, read on for all the information you need!

Who is tipped to win Eurovision 2021?

It will be a victory close to our shores if BoyleSports are to be believed as they have thrown their support behind France and their act Barbara Pravi who will be singing the aptly named Voila!

The odds on them winning has been cut to 3/1 and if they do beat everyone else, this will be the sixth time that they have been crowned Eurovision champions and it means that they will be hosting Eurovision 2022.

They have been the favourites for a while now and the odds being cut yet again indicates that it could well be France’s competition to lose.

As for who the predicted top 10 will be if you believe the bookies, well this is how they expect it to go down – with a bit of a three ways tie currently for who will just make it in 10th place.

1. France

2. Italy

3. Malta

4. Iceland

5. Switzerland

6. Bulgaria

7. Cyprus

8. Lithuania

9. Ukraine

10. Finland / Greece / Sweden

As for the UK and our entry, James Newman who will perform his track, Embers, well you may want to look away now. Currently, we are predicted to finish 24th with odds of 100/1- which to be honest is not actually that bad considering how we have fared in recent years. We’ll take that.

But if we are not in the bottom three it means that someone else will be and currently that unfortunate dishonour falls on Albania, Spain and Georgia. But this is Eurovision and we all know that anything can happen in the greatest singing show in the world – either way, we do not have long now until we find out who will be the winner.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.