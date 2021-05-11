Get ready to wave your Union Jacks and dance to pop bangers, as the biggest and best song contest is coming back!

Advertisement

That’s right, after having to take the year off due to the pandemic, Eurovision 2021 is upon us, and we cannot wait to sit back with wine and snacks as we watch the festivities take place.

But the night has more to offer than the acts competing. There are also entertainers lined up to perform without the added pressure of needing to score points – that’s right, the tradition of the interval act continues!

In previous years, we’ve seen everyone from Irish dancing group Riverdance to pop icon Justin Timberlake perform while the voting takes place, and it’s always a spectacular moment.

If you want to know who we will be watching during the interval on the night of this year’s big final, we have you covered with all the information you need.

Who is performing in the Eurovision 2021 interval?

Afrojack, Glennis Grace and Wulf come together to form ‘Music Binds Us’, an act that combines classical and dance music, who will keep us entertained as the points get counted.

Afrojack is a Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer and is often named as one of the best DJs in the business. Glennis Grace is another big name in the music business, having represented the Netherlands in the 2005 contest as well as appearing on the 13th season of America’s Got Talent.

As for Wulf, he is more of an up and comer on the Dutch music scene, having only released two singles to date, so this is a massive opportunity for him!

Glenn Bakker, Head of Show for Eurovision 2021 says of the interval performance:

“The act is called ‘Music Binds Us’. Music connects, especially in these times. Our DJs used to fly all over the world to connect with their audience, which is now different, unfortunately. With this act, we would like to send energy from Rotterdam to Europe and literally reconnect. Not only with the viewers, but also with two unique music styles: The famous Dutch dance music and the sound of the classical orchestra.

We want to show the best that The Netherlands has to offer during this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. Not only with Afrojack, but also with top vocal talents like Wulf and Glennis Grace. Tim Oliehoek is also one of the best directors of The Netherlands in my opinion. It will be interesting to see what he will create with this unique project.

The orchestra consists of young talent and has been formed especially for the Grand Final. After this difficult year, I hope that during this act all of Europe can forget the bad times for a while.”

When is Eurovision 2021?

We can start counting down the days now, as the final is set to take place in Rotterdam on 22nd May at 8pm.

Before that though, we still need to learn who will be competing in the final — only 26 of the 39 acts competing this year will make it. We know that the Netherlands will be there as they are the host nation, and the Big Five aka the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy are also guaranteed a spot.

As for the other competing countries, including Ireland, the semi-finals will be crucial. They are set to take place on 18th May and 20th May.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this month, starting with the semi-finals on 18th and 20th May, and the final on 22nd May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.