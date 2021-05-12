What’s the best Eurovision song of all time? Vote now
Ahead of Eurovision 2021, help us crown the ultimate Eurovision Song Contest winner.
From ABBA and Bucks Fizz to Finnish heavy metal and Russian grannies, the Eurovision Song Contest has a rich, colourful and slightly bizarre history. And that’s exactly why we love it.
Following last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, the international talent showdown is back this month, and will undoubtedly offer its fair share of hits – and some misses, of course – when it airs on Saturday 22nd May. We’ll also finally get the chance to see James Newman represent the UK with his single Embers, a year after he was originally meant to take to the Rotterdam stage.
With so many countries entering, it’s a tough job for acts to make their mark on the Eurovision Hall of Fame, but some performances are so iconic they still capture our imagination years on.
But, which is the best? We’ve put together a poll with the top 20 Eurovision songs of all time, and it’s up to you to decide which one will be crowned the victor. Use your vote wisely!
Classics like ABBA’s Waterloo (Sweden), Katrina and the Waves’ Love Shine a Light (UK) and Nicole’s Ein Bisschen Frieden (Germany) have made the list, which wouldn’t be complete without some memorable contemporary entries such as Conchita Wurst’s Rise Like a Phoenix (Austria) and Loreen’s Euphoria (Sweden).
Let us know which you think is the best Eurovision song below:
