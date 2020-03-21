There will be four rounds initially with the top acts moving onto the next round – all you need to do is click the link to read about the act and listen to their song, then vote for your favourites in the poll below.

The top two in each heat will go to our grand final, where you will have the chance to pick your favourite song and winner. Remember, this is who you think should have been crowned champion at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which would have taken place in Rotterdam.

Ready, steady, here’s the third group of songs…

[Group Three voting closes at 5pm GMT on Sunday 22nd March]

GROUP THREE

Click on the links below to hear the song and find out more about the act:

Bulgaria: VICTORIA – Tears Getting Sober

Croatia: Damir Kedžo – Divlji vjetre

Georgia: Tornike Kipiani – Take Me As I Am

Moldova: Natalia Gordienko – Prison

Portugal – Elisa – Medo de sentir

Latvia: Samanta Tīna – Still Breathing

Azerbaijan: Efendi – Cleopatra

The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy – Grow

Malta: Destiny Chukunyere – All My Love

San Marino: Senhit: Freaky!

Now it's time to vote for your favourite to go through to the grand final...

Group four is coming soon!