Who is Portugal's Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Elisa who will sing Medo De Sentir
The up and coming star was set to represent Portugal with a song about heartbreak
Portugal is a very consistent fixture of the Eurovision Song Contest, having missed only five events since joining the competition back in 1964.
They bagged their first ever win in 2017 but in the two years since have suffered some considerably weaker performances.
This year, they chose 21-year-old singer Elisa to represent them with her song about heartbreak Medo de Sentir (which translates to Fear of Feeling).
Unfortunately, the contest in Rotterdam was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak - but could Elisa have gone all the way to the top?
Here's everything you need to know about her and her emotional song...
Who is representing Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020? And what's the song?
Born in 1999 on the island of Madeira, Elisa is a fresh face on the music scene but started learning her trade from a very young age.
She started singing at just seven years old and started performing around the island by 13.
These days, she's a student at the Music Academy of Lisbon who has recently signed a deal with Warner Music Portugal.
Fear of Feeling is a slow-paced ballad in Portuguese about the vulnerability that comes with recovering from heartbreak...