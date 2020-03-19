This year, they chose 21-year-old singer Elisa to represent them with her song about heartbreak Medo de Sentir (which translates to Fear of Feeling).

Unfortunately, the contest in Rotterdam was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak - but could Elisa have gone all the way to the top?

Here's everything you need to know about her and her emotional song...

More like this

Who is representing Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020? And what's the song?

Born in 1999 on the island of Madeira, Elisa is a fresh face on the music scene but started learning her trade from a very young age.

She started singing at just seven years old and started performing around the island by 13.

These days, she's a student at the Music Academy of Lisbon who has recently signed a deal with Warner Music Portugal.

Advertisement

Fear of Feeling is a slow-paced ballad in Portuguese about the vulnerability that comes with recovering from heartbreak...