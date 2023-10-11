When he was a journalist, Katz had previously written about the rise of "mean TV" - however, at the event, he noted that this era has seemingly come to an end.

As was included in a feature in this week's Radio Times magazine, Katz said: "Look at shows like Ted Lasso, or the reaction to Bake Off last year, when the audience felt the show was too mean. This year, when we launched Bake Off, people said, 'Thanks for making it soft again.'

"I think it’s the end of mean TV. We’re in a new era."

Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Alison Hammond for The Great British Bake Off 2023. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

The Radio Times Screen Test survey saw 21,244 people taking part, with one of the additional findings being that TV increased levels of excitement by 10% (vs boredom).

Watching TV was also said to decrease anxiety by 6% (vs relaxed), based on consuming the last programme watched on television.

Katz said that the thing that struck him most about the research was the "yearning for the sort of material that makes people feel better".

"I think we are going through such a phase," he explained. "We felt it in Covid, that sense that we were picking people up at a low moment. And now, in the cost of living crisis, you’ve got a responsibility as a broadcaster to provide stuff that cheers people up.

"We should just be running a campaign that says TV makes you happier. That’s the future."

This year's season of The Great British Bake Off is now well underway, with Tasha being crowned Star Baker for the second week in a row during Bread Week.

Alison Hammond has joined the show as a host alongside Noel Fielding, taking over from Matt Lucas - who stepped down from the role after this year's New Year special.

The Great British Bake Off will continue on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 17th October.

