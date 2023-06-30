The show began making headlines before its first episode aired, with reports claiming it had become more extreme since Tesfaye and Levinson overhauled an original version by director Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience).

Indeed, The Idol was hit with scathing reviews and social media backlash when it premiered, with many taking particular issue with the show's intimate scenes.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Some had expected the high-profile series to be cancelled after one season due to all this controversy, but HBO has since clarified no decision has been made on its future just yet.

Now, Randolph is suggesting it could very well continue.

"I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season," she told Variety ahead of Monday's finale. "This was never intended to be a limited series. Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy."

On the major behind-the-scenes shake-up, Randolph added: "This happens all the time. I’ve had things where I’ve been let go because they changed the concept, or they changed the lead person — and then I no longer fit into that show.

Read more:

"Being completely transparent, there were no red flags because, to me, that made sense – Abel had a vision that didn’t get executed, he wanted to make sure he really believed in it, he wanted to make sure it’s done how he sees it, so he got Sam on board to do it himself."

The Idol viewers have expressed surprise that the first season consists of only five episodes, citing that it's less than the typical number for an HBO drama series, and that the storyline seemed to have only just started moving forward.

The Idol series finale airs on Sky Atlantic at 2am and 9pm on Monday 3rd July 2023 – sign up for Sky TV here or stream on NOW.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.