Warren Brown explained that fans should expect an "emotional roller coaster" when watching the series, as he told RadioTimes.com: "At times it is dark and harrowing, and you are pushed, and it's such an emotional roller coaster. But I do think there's plenty of fun in there."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Gathering.

The Gathering cast: Who stars in the Channel 4 thriller?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Gathering. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a full list of the cast for The Gathering:

Eva Morgan as Kelly

Sadie Soverall as Jessica

Vinette Robinson as Natalie

Warren Brown as Paul

Richard Coyle as Jules

Sonny Walker as Adam

Ryan Quarmby as Charlie

Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi

Eva Morgan plays Kelly

Eva Morgan as Kelly in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Kelly? Kelly is a working class girl from Merseyside, who is an elite tumbling gymnast on track to represent her country at the upcoming World Championships. She lost her mother a few years ago, and finds release and liberation in the world of free-running.

What else has Eva Morgan been in? Morgan is a newcomer, and The Gathering is her first on-screen role.

Sadie Soverall plays Jessica

Sadie Soverall as Jessica in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Jessica? Jessica is a middle-class girl who attends a private school on the Wirral and is a skilled musician and keen tumbling gymnast. She struggles to live up to her mother’s expectations.

What else has Sadie Soverall been in? Soverall has previously had roles in films such as Saltburn, Little Bone Lodge and Arcadian, as well as the series Fate: The Winx Saga.

Vinette Robinson plays Natalie

Vinette Robinson as Natalie in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Natalie? Natalie is Jessica's single mother, who runs her own PR agency and puts a great deal of pressure on her daughter.

What else has Vinette Robinson been in? Robinson has had roles in a number of major series over the years, including Hustle, Waterloo Road, Hope Springs, Vera, Sherlock, Death in Paradise, Black Mirror, The A Word, Doctor Who, A Christmas Carol, Code 404, Six Four, Boiling Point and The Lazarus Project. She has also appeared in films such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Pod Generation.

Warren Brown plays Paul

Warren Brown as Paul in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Paul? Paul is a hard-working family man and a groundskeeper for the council, who has been raising his two children alone since the death of his wife a few years ago. He is a good father but has a quick temper when it comes to perceived threats to his family.

What else has Warren Brown been in? Perhaps best known for his role as Justin Ripley in Luther, Brown has also had roles in series including Hollyoaks, X Company, Liar, Doctor Who, Strike Back, Trigger Point, Ten Pound Poms and The Responder.

Richard Coyle plays Jules

Richard Coyle as Jules in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Jules? Jules is a partner in a successful law firm, who espouses a classic toxic masculinity and has very high standards for his son Charlie.

What else has Richard Coyle been in? Coyle has previously had roles in films such as Human Traffic, WE and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, while he has also appeared in shows such as Coupling, Covert Affairs, The Fall, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Six Four and Then You Run.

Sonny Walker plays Adam

Sonny Walker as Adam in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Adam? Adam is a street-smart free runner who lives with his bohemian middle-class white father on the Wirral, but was brought up in Liverpool. He is a promising musician and DJ but spends most of his time looking after his three-year-old half-brother.

What else has Sonny Walker been in? Walker has previously appeared in small roles in Doctor Who and The Responder.

Ryan Quarmby plays Charlie

Ryan Quarmby as Charlie in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Charlie? Charlie is Jules's privileged son from the Wirral who attends private school. He was once a promising young football talent but after his academy dropped him, his status took a hit. His father is obsessive about his sex life, but doesn't know that he is gay.

What else has Ryan Quarmby been in? Quarmby has previously appeared in Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, The Last Kingdom and Call the Midwife.

Luca Kamleh-Chapman plays Bazi

Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

Who is Bazi? Bazi is a Syrian refugee and a skilled free-runner, who is hiding dark secrets and enters into a romance with Kelly.

What else has Luca Kamleh-Chapman been in? Kamleh-Chapman is a newcomer and this is his first on-screen role.

The Gathering will air on Channel 4 from Tuesday 14th May at 9pm.

