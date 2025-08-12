In Flight cast: Katherine Kelly stars in Channel 4 thriller
Kelly is joined by Stuart Martin and Ashley Thomas in the show's cast.
New Channel 4 thriller In Flight follows a flight attendant and single mum Jo, who finds herself living a nightmare when her son, Sonny, is imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he didn't commit.
Jo is soon approached by a mysterious man, who reveals himself to be a member of a gang that has ways to access Sonny in prison. By making threats on his life, they coerce Jo into smuggling drugs across borders by using her level of anonymity as a flight attendant when travelling through airports.
Katherine Kelly, recently seen in Protection and The Crow Girl, stars as Jo, while Stuart Martin, Ashley Thomas and Bronagh Waugh join her in key roles.
But who else stars in the six-part thriller and who do they all play?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of In Flight.
In Flight cast: Who stars in the Channel 4 thriller?
Below is the main line-up for In Flight on Channel 4. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.
- Katherine Kelly as Jo Conran
- Stuart Martin as Cormac
- Ashley Thomas as Dom Delaney
- Bronagh Waugh as Melanie
- Harry Cadby as Sonny
- Corinna Brown as Kayla
- Ambreen Razia as Zara
Katherine Kelly plays Jo Conran
Who is Jo Conran? Jo is a single mum and flight attendant, who is coerced by a criminal gang into smuggling drugs using her job, in order to save the life of her son, who is imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he did not commit.
What else has Katherine Kelly been in? Kelly is best-known for playing Becky in Coronation Street, although she has since starred in Mr Selfridge, Happy Valley, The Night Manager, Doctor Who spin-off Class, Criminal: UK, Gentleman Jack, Black Ops, The Long Shadow, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Inside No. 9, Protection, The Crow Girl and more.
Stuart Martin plays Cormac
Who is Cormac? Cormac is a leading member of the criminal gang that coerces Jo.
What else has Stuart Martin been in? Martin has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Babylon, Silent Witness, Crossing Lines, Medici, Jamestown, The Harrowing, Crime, Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Twilight of the Gods, as well as films such as Robin Hood, Our Ladies, Army of Thieves and Rebel Moon parts 1 and 2.
Ashley Thomas plays Dom Delaney
Who is Dom Delaney? Dom is Jo’s ex and a customs officer.
What else has Ashley Thomas been in? Thomas, also known by the stage name Bashy, is an actor and rapper who has had roles in series including Black Mirror, The Night Of, 24: Legacy, Salvation, Top Boy, Them, The Ipcress File, Great Expectations, Black Cake and The Serpent Queen, as well as films such as 4321, 100 Streets and Brotherhood.
Bronagh Waugh plays Melanie
Who is Melanie? Melanie is Dom's wife.
What else has Bronagh Waugh been in? Waugh is known for her roles in series including Hollyoaks, The Fall, Supernatural, Unforgotten, Derry Girls, Des, Viewpoint, Our House, The Suspect, Death in Paradise, Ridley and The Stolen Girl.
Harry Cadby plays Sonny
Who is Sonny? Sonny is Jo's son, who gets imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he did not commit while on a night out with friends.
What else has Harry Cadby been in? Cadby has previously had roles in series such as Life After Life, Red Rose, Inside Man, Everything Now and Dope Girls, as well as films such as O'Dessa.
Corinna Brown plays Kayla
Who is Kayla? Kayla is a character who appears to Jo part-way through the season with some shocking news.
What else has Corinna Brown been in? Brown is best-known for playing Tara in Heartstopper, while she has also appeared in Daphne and The Show Must Go On.
Ambreen Razia plays Zara
Who is Zara? Zara is Jo's friend and colleague.
What else has Ambreen Razia been in? Razia has had roles in series including Black Mirror, Trigonometry, This Way Up, The Emily Atack Show, Ted Lasso, The Curse, Starstruck and The Agency.
In Flight premieres on Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th August 2025.
