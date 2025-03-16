Soon, she finds herself in deep trouble as she attempts to crack the case herself. But with Major Investigations having her firmly as the culprit in their crosshairs, it's a lot easier said than done.

So, who's playing who in this gritty drama? Here’s what you need to know about the cast and characters…

Protection cast

Below is a list of the main cast members in Protection and the characters they play:

Siobhan Finneran as DI Liz Nyles

Katherine Kelly as DCI Hannah Wheatley

Nadine Marshall as DCI Amanda Kelman

Akiya Henry as DS Sue Beardsley

Barry Ward as DS Paul Brandice

Chaneil Kular as DS Raj Kohli

Andrew Knott as DI Rick Bewley

Tom Christian as DI Tommy Jardine

Alec Newman as Edward Crowther

Tilly Kaye as Amy McLennan

David Hayman as Sid Nyles

Nichola Burley as Gemma Brandice

Kris Hitchen as Jimmy McLennan

Catherine Tyldesley as Helen McLennan

Zora Bishop as Rezan Crowther

Reuven Walker as Arlo Crowther

Siobhan Finneran as DI Liz Nyles

Siobhan Finneran as Liz Nyles in Protection. New Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is DI Liz Nyles? DI Liz Nyles is a woman of principle – which comes in handy when looking after those in witness protection. She’s a woman who used to being in control of everything around her – whether that be her sick father, her younger sister Clara after the death of their mum, or those under her care. She’s also started an affair with her married colleague, Paul Brandice.

Where have I seen Siobhan Finneran before? Siobhan Finneran is a two-time BAFTA nominated actress, who is best known for her roles in Happy Valley, Downton Abbey, The Stranger, Time and Alma’s Not Normal.

Katherine Kelly as DCI Hannah Wheatley

Katherine Kelly as DCI Hannah Wheatley in Protection. New Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is DCI Hannah Wheatley? Head of the Major Investigations Team, DCI Wheatley is no-nonsense and is quick with her instincts. Unafraid of confrontation, it doesn’t take long for her to clash with Liz, who she suspects of hiding something from her case. Cunning and astute, she’s prepared to go to lengths to make sure she gets results.

Where have I seen Katherine Kelly before? Katherine Kelly’s breakthrough role came as Becky McDonald in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2012. Since then, she has appeared in a string of dramas including Liar, Criminal: UK, Mrs Bates Vs The Post Office and Gentleman Jack.

Nadine Marshall as DCI Amanda Kelman

Nadine Marshall in Protection. ITV

Who is DCI Amanda Kelman? A senior officer in the Professional Standards, it is up to Kelman to investigate and uncover corruption within the police force. She is someone who looks at the facts above all else, though keeps her cards close to her chest and tries to be

Where have I seen Nadine Marshall before? Nadine Marshal is a BAFTA-nominated actress who has previously appeared in Save Me, The Innocents, Time, Dodger, and Sherwood. She was most recently in Silent Witness.

Akiya Henry plays DS Sue Beardsley

Akiya Henry as DS Sue Beardsley sat at a desk working on a laptop. ITV

Who is DS Sue Beardsley? Liz’s colleague in the witness protection unit, Sue embraces her role with tact and sensitivity, and is often the calm and clear-headed voice needed when dealing with terrified witnesses.

Where have I seen Akiya Henry before? Akia Henry is an actress who has previously appeared in Macbeth, De-Lovely and Captain Mack. She also lends her voice to animated roles in children's shows including Moominvalley, Supertato, 101 Dalmatian Street and Bing.

Barry Ward plays DS Paul Brandice

Barry Ward as DS Paul Brandice. ITV

Who is Paul Brandice? Charming and enigmatic with a celebrated career in the Armed Forces, it’s easy to see why Liz would fall for DS Paul Brandice. But as a married man who is in a full-blown affair with his superior officer, Brandice is also someone who knows how to keep a secret.

Where have I seen Barry Ward before? The Irish actor has previously appeared in Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters and Clean Sweep.

Chaneil Kular plays DS Raj Kohli

Chaneil Kular as DS Raj Kohli. ITV

Who is DS Raj Kohli? Liz’s partner in the witness protection team, Kohli is a man that she trusts with almost anything, and has for the past three years. Kohli is loyal to Liz and takes his work seriously and knows how to balance Liz out when she wants to take things to extremists.

Where have I seen Chaneil Kular before? Chaneil Kular is an actor who is best known for playing Anwar in Sex Education. He has since appeared in Black Narcissus, Accused and Bodies.

Andrew Knott plays DI Rick Bewley

Andrew Knott as DI Rick Bewley. ITV

Who is DI Rick Bewley? Rick Bewley is on a mission to get Eddie Crowther behind bars once and for all, and works closely with Liz in keeping the McLennan family – his key witnesses – safe. He trusts Liz, but also has professional ambitions and it’s up to him to decide where his priorities lie.

Where have I seen Andrew Knott before? Andrew Knott is a British actor who has previously appeared in Gavin & Stacey as Smithy’s mate Dirtbox, Ackley Bridge, Where The Heart Is and Tin Star.

Tom Christian plays DI Tommy Jardine

Tom Christian as DI Tommy Jardine. ITV

Who is DI Tommy Jardine? DCI Wheatley’s second in command in Major Investigations, Jardine is almost too rigid when it comes to following the word of his superior officers. He’s very much an enforcer, applying pressure where needed to get results.

Where have I seen Tom Christian before? Tom Christian is an actor who has previously appeared in Gangs of London, White House Farm, Harlots and The Royals.

Alec Newman plays Edward Crowther

Alec Newman as Edward Crowther. ITV

Who is Edward Crowther? Edward Crowther is a highly successful businessman – though behind his legitimate business is the far more lucrative heroin smuggling trade. When he’s caught and brought into prison, Edward has no intention of staying there long, and will do anything to make sure he stays out of jail with a squeaky clean reputation.

Where have I seen Alec Newman before? Alec Numan is an actor who has previously appeared in Strike Back, Fearless, Unforgotten and Shetland. He’s also given his voice to a number of video games including Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Star Wars: Outlaws, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Tilly Kaye plays Amy McLennan

Tilly Kaye as Amy McLennan. ITV

Who is Amy McLennan? Amy McLennan is a 12-year-old girl who is trapped in witness protection as a result of her father, who is awaiting to give evidence at a heroin traffickers trial. But without friends and living in isolation is tough for Amy, and she’s prone to finding connections to the life she left behind.

Where have I seen Tilly Kaye before? Kaye is a 13-year-old actress who first found acclaim as the live-action series of beloved children's characters, Biff & Chip. Since then she has appeared in Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

David Hayman plays Sid Nyles

David Hayman as Sid Nyles. ITV

Who is Sid Nyles? A former DCI himself, Liz’s dad knows what it takes to survive in the police world, and his level of integrity is something he’s passed on to his daughter. However, after the death of his wife, he became absent in his children's lives, forcing Liz to step up. Now he’s elderly and his health is deteriorating, he needs Liz more than ever.

Where have I seen David Hayman before? David Hayman is an actor whose career spans more than five decades, with roles in projects including Sid & Nancy, Taboo, The Paradise, Top Boy, Trial & Retribution and Landscapers.

Nichola Burley plays Gemma Brandice

Nichola Burley as Gemma Brandice. ITV

Who is Gemma Brandice? A former Special Forces officer, Gemma Brandice is the wife of Paul Brandice, but has got used to not knowing everything about him.

Where have I seen Nichola Burley before? Nichola Burley has previously had starring roles in shows including Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes, The Gold, The Syndicate, and Death Comes to Pemberley. Most recently, she has appeared in Virdee.

Kris Hitchen plays Jimmy McLennan

Kris Hitchen. ITV

Who is Jimmy McLennan? Jimmy McLennan has had some dodgy dealings in his life, but has considered the payoff worth it – until it landed him and his family in witness protection. Jimmy has secrets that can bring down criminal empires, and intends to use that information to secure his safety.

Where have I seen Kris Hitchen before? Kris Hitchen has appeared alongside James McAvoy in 2024 horror Speak No Evil, as well as ITV drama Trigger Point, BBC’s The Long Shadow, and true crime dramatisation Four Lives.

Catherine Tyldesley plays Helen McLennan

Catherine Tyldesley plays Helen McLennan. ITV

Who is Helen McLennan? As Jimmy’s wife, Helen has become used to a certain lifestyle, and doesn’t appreciate being in witness protection much. It has driven a wedge in their marriage as they wait for it all to be over, and she’s worried about her sick mother, who she’s not allowed to contact as this unfolds.

Where have I seen Catherine Tyldesley before? Catherine Tyldesley is best known for playing Eva Price on Coronation Street from 2006 to 2018. Since then, she has appeared in comedy Trollied, and dramas Viewpoint, Scarborough, and most recently, The Good Ship Murder. In 2019, she participated in Strictly Come Dancing, partnering with Johannes Radebe.

Zora Bishop plays Rezan Crowther

Who is Rezan Crowther? To the outside eye, Rezan is the ultimate mum, devoted to son Arlo, keeping an active social life for the family, and fundraising for charity. She knows how to charm those around her, though it’s not known how involved she is with her husband's indiscretions when it comes to his business, often leaving him to it.

Where have I seen Zora Bishop before? Zora Bishop has previously appeared in The Bay, The Sandman and Hijack. She has also given her voice to video games including Unknown 9: Awakening, Star Wars: Outlaws, Outcast: A New Beginning.

Reuven Walker plays Arlo Crowther

Who is Arlo Crowther? The 14-year-old son of Eddie and Rezan, Arlo has a close bond with Amy McLennan before everything blew up. As a young teen, he is unaware of what exactly his father is accused of, and is very much the apple of his parents' eye.

Where have I seen Reuven Walker before? Reuven Walker is a new actor, having only previously appeared in one episode of Brassic as a Young Vinnie.

Protection premieres Sunday 16th March at 9pm on ITV1 and will be available as a box set on ITVX.

