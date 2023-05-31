However, the majority of the cast is made up of newcomers to Meadows's work, including Downton Abbey 's Sophie McShera and Brassic 's Anthony Welsh.

Writer-director Shane Meadows's latest project The Gallows Pole , sees him reunite with cast members from his previous projects, including Michael Socha and Thomas Turgoose .

Meanwhile, Meadows has also cast a number of first-time actors, including Stevie Binns, Jennifer Reid, Soraya Jane Nabipour and more.

But who else is in the cast and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Gallows Pole.

The Gallows Pole cast: who stars in the Shane Meadows drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Gallows Pole. Read on for more information about who they are and where you might have seen the actors before.

Michael Socha as David Hartley

Michael Socha as David Hartley in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is David Hartley? David Hartley, who becomes King of the Coiners, is an enigmatic man who has spent seven years away from his family. Now returning, he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise clipping coins.

Where have I seen Michael Socha? Socha is known for his roles in This is England, Being Human, Once Upon a Time, Chernobyl and Time.

Sophie McShera as Grace Hartley

Grace Hartley (Sophie McShera) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is Grace Hartley? Grace is David's partner who hasn't seen him in seven years at the start of the series. She is crucial in helping to set up the Coiners' enterprise.

Where have I seen Sophie McShera? McShera is best-known for her roles in Downton Abbey, Waterloo Road, The Job Lot, Inside No 9 and films such as Cinderella and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Thomas Turgoose as William Hartley

William Hartley (Thomas Turgoose) with Gwen Hartley (Charlotte Ockelon), Grace Harltey (Sophie McShera) and David Hartley (Michael Socha) in The Gallows Pole BBC

Who is William Hartley? William is David's brother.

Where have I seen Thomas Turgoose? Turgoose made his debut as Shaun in This is England, while he has also had roles in Game of Thrones, Intergalactic and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Yusra Warsama as Bethsheba

Yusra Warsama Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance

Who is Bethsheba? Bethsheba is Abe's wife.

Where have I seen Yusra Warsama? Warsama has had roles in Vera, Our Girl, Call the Midwife, Castle Rock and Unforgotten.

Anthony Welsh as Abe Oldfield

Anthony Welsh Euan Cherry/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Who is Abe Oldfield? Abe was previously an engraver in Manchester, who Grace suggests the Coiners approach for help. He is considered a "man of God".

Where have I seen Anthony Welsh? Welsh is known for his appearances in Life's Too Short, Top Boy, Fleabag, Black Mirror, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Brassic, Master of None and Flatshare, as well as for appearing in films such as Journeyman, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Ibiza.

Samuel Edward-Cook as Isaac Hartley

Isaac Hartley (Samuel Edward Cook) with David Hartley (Michael Socha) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is Isaac Hartley? Isaac is David's brother.

Where have I seen Samuel Edward-Cook? Edward-Cook is known for his roles in series such as Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness and Better.

Joe Sproulle as Joe

Joe the Pickpocket (Joe Sproulle) (second from right) with more of the cast of The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is Joe? Joe is a pickpocket who lives in the village.

Where have I seen Joe Sproulle? Sproulle has previously appeared in The A Word and Shameless.

Adam Fogerty as James Broadbent

Adam Fogerty Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Who is James Broadbent? James, known as Broadbent, is a man who lives in the village and becomes a member of the Coiners.

Where have I seen Adam Fogerty? Fogerty has previously appeared in series such as Coronation Street and Heartbeat and in films including Snatch, Stardust and Legend.

Nicole Barber-Lane as Susie

Nicole Barber-Lane Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Who is Susie? Susie is a woman who lives in the village and becomes a member of the Coiners.

Where have I seen Nicole Barber-Lane? Barber-Lane is best-known for playing Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks.

Fine Time Fontayne as Joseph Broadbent

Joseph Broadbent (Fine Time Fontayne) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is Joseph Broadbent? Joseph lives in the village and has no time for David or his father.

Where have I seen Fine Time Fontayne? Fine Time Fontayne, who's real name is Ian Crossley, is best-known for his role as Henry Wakefield in Coronation Street. He has also appeared in other series such as Casualty and Doctors.

Ralph Ineson as The Clothier

Ralph Ineson David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Who is The Clothier? The Clothier is a wealthy man who sells cloth and is known in the village for having taken advantage of the local people.

Where have I seen Ralph Ineson? Ineson has had major roles in films such as The Northman, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Green Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2. He has also had major TV roles in Playing the Field, The Office, Waterloo Road, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Chernobyl, The Capture and Willow.

Jennifer Reid as Barb

Barb (Jennifer Reid) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is Barb? Barb is the landlady at the pub.

Where have I seen Jennifer Reid? The Gallows Pole is Reid's first acting role.

Charlotte Ockelton as Gwen Hartley

Gwen Hartley (Charlotte Ockelton) with Grace Hartley (Sophie McShera) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is Gwen Hartley? Gwen is William's wife.

Where have I seen Charlotte Ockelton? The Gallows Pole is Ockelton's first acting role.

Dave Perkins as Tom Hartley

Tom Hartley (Dave Perkins) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Who is Tom Hartley? Tom is the brother of David, William and Isaac.

Where have I seen Dave Perkins? The Gallows Pole is Perkins's first acting role.

The Gallows Pole premieres on BBC Two on Wednesday 31st May at 9pm, when all episodes will also arrive on iPlayer. For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

