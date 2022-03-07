The action-filled saga, from the acclaimed director of The Witch and The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers, unfolds through the eyes of Skarsgard's Amleth, scarred from witnessing the murder of his father King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) at the hands of his uncle, Fjolnir (Claes Bang). As his mother Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman) has been captured, Amleth flees his native land, and is consumed with seeking revenge against those responsible for his father's demise.

Written by Eggers and Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón Sigurdsson, the film is set at the turn of the 10th century, with Eggers comparing it to Hamlet.

"It's basically the story of Hamlet or The Lion King, which was originally an old Norse story where the Hamlet character was called Amleth," Eggers told EW. "We've told it in our own way. It is a Viking saga with magic and swords and mysticism and all the stuff that you'd want from that."

The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who led Eggers' psychological thriller The Witch, Willem Defoe and iconic Icelandic singer and songwriter Björk.

Here's everything else we know about The Northman...

The Northman release date

The Northman will be released in cinemas in the UK on 22nd April 2022.

The Northman cast

Alexander Skarsgard leads the film as viking Amleth, hell-bent on avenging the death of his father, King Aurvandil, played by Ethan Hawke.

Claes Bang plays Amleth's murderous uncle Fjolnir, while Nicole Kidman stars as his mother, Queen Gudrun. Björk will star as Seeress, and Anya Taylor-Joy reunites with The Witch director Robert Eggers to play enigmatic enchantress, Olga.

Willem Defoe, who starred in Eggers' The Lighthouse, plays Heimir The Fool.

Skarsgard underwent a huge physical transformation to play the "intense" role of Amleth, with Eggers telling EW: "Alex totally transformed his body. He's bigger than he is in Tarzan, and that's no small feat. He completely became this character.

"When he first had to do that berserker transformation scene everything fell into place. To my taste and understanding, he is like a saga hero. There are moments where his rage is as powerful as anything I can think of in cinema. I'm not trying to toot my horn, but it's intense. I feel ridiculous saying something like that, but it is intense."

The Northman trailer

A trailer was released last year, featuring a young Amleth witnessing the brutal murder of his father, and vowing to avenge his death as an adult. Amleth can also be seen covered in blood and shackled in chains with Taylor-Joy's Olga.

The Northman latest news

Alexander Skarsgard has described his role as viking Amleth as the most challenging - physically and mentally - that he's ever taken on.

"It was physically and mentally the most difficult job I’ve ever had, but also the most rewarding," he told Total Film. "The days were really long and hard, and we were out in the mud, and up on these mountaintops with the wind and the cold. The week prior, I was working on the television show Succession, on which I play a tech billionaire in a villa on Lake Como.

"So I literally went from playing one of the richest dudes on the planet in a crazy, beautiful villa, surrounded by yachts and helicopters and luxury, and got on a plane and flew to Iceland to get shackled and dragged through the mud. It was definitely a waking-up moment and a humbling experience."

