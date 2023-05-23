Crime series The Gallows Pole marks Meadows' first ever foray into period drama, with Chernobyl 's Michael Socha taking on the lead role of David Hartley.

This is England writer-director Shane Meadows is returning to TV for his first project since The Virtues, and it's a significant departure from his previous work.

The series is based on a book by Benjamin Myers, with Meadows previously telling RadioTimes.com and other press that his attention was first drawn to the cover, which "felt like Trainspotting in the 1700s".

He explained: "It was vivid lime green, these gold coins, this sort of silhouetted face. And I remember, you read the letter and think, 'Why does someone want me to do a period piece?'

"That’s obviously my problem because I'm sort of assuming it's going to be all frills and carriages, and then obviously read the book and was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Read on for everything you need to know about The Gallows Pole.

When will The Gallows Pole be released?

Michael Socha as David Hartley with the Stag Men in The Gallows Pole. BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

The Gallows Pole is set to start airing on BBC Two on Wednesday 31st May at 9pm, with all three episodes then becoming available on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the episodes are then expected to continue airing on BBC Two weekly.

What is The Gallows Pole about?

Michael Socha and Sophie McShera in The Gallows Pole. BBC

The Gallows Pole is based on the book of the same name by Benjamin Myers, which itself was based on the real-life story of the Cragg Vale Coiners.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Based on the book by Benjamin Myers, Shane Meadows fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

"Set in the moorland hills of 18th Century Yorkshire, the drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley played by Michael Socha as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history."

The Gallows Pole cast - Michael Socha and Sophie McShera star

The cast of The Gallows Pole. BBC

The Gallows Pole sees writer-director Shane Meadows reuniting with some actors he has worked with before on other projects, including Michael Socha and Thomas Turgoose, while Downton Abbey's Sophie McShera also plays a major role as Grace.

Meanwhile, a number of first-time actors make their screen debuts in the series, including Stevie Binns, Jennifer Reid, Soraya Jane Nabipour, Olivia Pentelow, Charlotte Ockelton and Dave Perkins.

You can find a full cast list for the series here:

Michael Socha as David Hartley

Sophie McShera as Grace Hartley

Thomas Turgoose as William Hartley

Yusra Warsama as Bethsheba

Anthony Welsh as Abe Oldfield

Samuel Edward-Cook as Isaac Hartley

Joe Sproulle as Joe

Adam Fogerty as James Broadbent

Nicole Barber-Lane as Susie

Fine Time Fontayne as Joseph Broadbent

Ralph Ineson as The Clothier

Stevie Binns as Mand

Jennifer Reid as Barb

Soraya Jane Nabipour as Darya Hartley

Olivia Pentelow as Hannah

Charlotte Ockelton as Gwen Hartley

Dave Perkins as Tom Hartley

The Gallows Pole trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Gallows Pole right here now.

