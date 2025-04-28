Meanwhile, the team behind the makeup and hair on Rivals won in that category and Dominic Hyman won for that show's production design, while the team behind Slow Horses won in the Sound: Fiction and Editing: Fiction categories.

Other major wins went to Lucia Keskin for Things You Should Have Done for Emerging Talent: Fiction, and Jaber Badwan in the Emerging Talent: Factual category for Kill Zone: Inside Gaza.

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in Rivals. Disney Plus

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton collected the BAFTA for Writer: Comedy for the final season of Inside No. 9, while EastEnders received the BAFTA Special Award, presented by Anita Dobson.

Other awards went to individuals and teams working on programmes such as Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, Glastonbury 2024, Eric, The Velveteen Rabbit, Taskmaster, Supacell, Rage Against the Regime: Iran.

Read more:

Meanwhile, teams and individuals working on Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville), Bad Sisters, State of Rage, Shōgun, Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Sweetpea and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also picked up awards.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards ceremony was hosted by Stacey Dooley, and took place at The Brewery London, with guest presenters including Angela Rippon, Benedict Wong, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Malachi Kirby, Sian Gibson and Siena Kelly.

The Craft Awards precede the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, which will be hosted by Alan Cumming and will take place on Sunday 11th May, being broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer that night.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11th May.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.