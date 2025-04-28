Baby Reindeer, Rivals and Slow Horses lead BAFTA Craft Awards 2025 wins
Meanwhile, the Special Award was presented to EastEnders by Anita Dobson.
The winners of the 2025 BAFTA Craft Awards have been announced, with Baby Reindeer, Rivals and Slow Horses leading the pack and taking home two awards each.
Baby Reindeer's wins included Richard Gadd picking up the Writer Drama award, while Weronika Tofilska won in the Director: Fiction category for the programme.
Meanwhile, the team behind the makeup and hair on Rivals won in that category and Dominic Hyman won for that show's production design, while the team behind Slow Horses won in the Sound: Fiction and Editing: Fiction categories.
Other major wins went to Lucia Keskin for Things You Should Have Done for Emerging Talent: Fiction, and Jaber Badwan in the Emerging Talent: Factual category for Kill Zone: Inside Gaza.
Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton collected the BAFTA for Writer: Comedy for the final season of Inside No. 9, while EastEnders received the BAFTA Special Award, presented by Anita Dobson.
Other awards went to individuals and teams working on programmes such as Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, Glastonbury 2024, Eric, The Velveteen Rabbit, Taskmaster, Supacell, Rage Against the Regime: Iran.
Read more:
- Death in Paradise fan spots link between Austin and spin-off Return to Paradise
- David Tennant opens up on Good Omens – admits cliffhanger would've been "difficult"
Meanwhile, teams and individuals working on Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville), Bad Sisters, State of Rage, Shōgun, Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Sweetpea and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also picked up awards.
The 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards ceremony was hosted by Stacey Dooley, and took place at The Brewery London, with guest presenters including Angela Rippon, Benedict Wong, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Malachi Kirby, Sian Gibson and Siena Kelly.
The Craft Awards precede the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, which will be hosted by Alan Cumming and will take place on Sunday 11th May, being broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer that night.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11th May.
Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.