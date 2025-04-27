Death in Paradise fan spots link between Austin and spin-off Return to Paradise
Think Ben Miller is the only thing that connects the two worlds? Think again.
Ben Miller's performance in Austin has delighted fans of the actor and given those dedicated to his Death in Paradise character DI Poole something to get stuck into recently.
But there's more than the actor's existence in both the 'Paraverse' and the world of Austin that links the two.
Comedy drama Austin, which sees Miller playing a writer who is embroiled in a social media storm of his own making when he finds out he has an adult son following an affair with an Australian woman many years ago, features a cast member who's also prominent in Death in Paradise's Australian spin-off Return to Paradise.
Tai Hara, who plays bartender Luke in Austin, also appears in Return to Paradise as lead detective Mackenzie Clarke's (Anna Samson) ex-boyfriend Glenn Strong.
In Return to Paradise, DI Clarke returns to Dolphin Cove after years in London's Metropolitan Police while she waits to hear what is happening to her career in England after being accused of evidence tampering.
Without a clear idea on what she will do next, she is given a chance by Philomena, the police sergeant in charge in Dolphin Cove.
There she reunites with several people from her past, including Glenn, the ex she was set to marry and the two have to more forward and work together.
According to WalesOnline, a fan posted in a fan group on social media having spotted the connection: "I'm watching the new Ben Miller show Austin. There is a character called Barman Luke. The character is played by Tai Hara, who also plays Glenn Strong in Paradise. Glenn is Mac's ex-fiance."
Hara is also known for roles in Colin From Accounts, Home and Away and Madame Secretary.
Austin season 1 is available to stream on iPlayer, as is Return to Paradise.
