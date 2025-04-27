Comedy drama Austin, which sees Miller playing a writer who is embroiled in a social media storm of his own making when he finds out he has an adult son following an affair with an Australian woman many years ago, features a cast member who's also prominent in Death in Paradise's Australian spin-off Return to Paradise.

Glenn Strong (TAI HARA) and DI Mackenzie Clarke (ANNA SAMSON). Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

Tai Hara, who plays bartender Luke in Austin, also appears in Return to Paradise as lead detective Mackenzie Clarke's (Anna Samson) ex-boyfriend Glenn Strong.

In Return to Paradise, DI Clarke returns to Dolphin Cove after years in London's Metropolitan Police while she waits to hear what is happening to her career in England after being accused of evidence tampering.

Without a clear idea on what she will do next, she is given a chance by Philomena, the police sergeant in charge in Dolphin Cove.

There she reunites with several people from her past, including Glenn, the ex she was set to marry and the two have to more forward and work together.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to WalesOnline, a fan posted in a fan group on social media having spotted the connection: "I'm watching the new Ben Miller show Austin. There is a character called Barman Luke. The character is played by Tai Hara, who also plays Glenn Strong in Paradise. Glenn is Mac's ex-fiance."

Hara is also known for roles in Colin From Accounts, Home and Away and Madame Secretary.

Austin season 1 is available to stream on iPlayer, as is Return to Paradise.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.