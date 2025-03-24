"Irresistibly charming, humorous and heart-warming, BBC viewers are sure to find Austin a sheer delight from start to finish," said Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition.

Catherine Nebauer, head of scripted at Northern Pictures, said: "BBC is the perfect platform for Austin and we have no doubts its viewers will appreciate the clever blend of British and Australian humour.

"With a stellar cast and production team, Austin has already proven to be a hit on ABC with local audiences and we can’t wait to share it with the world."

Austin arrives in the UK on Friday 4th April at 9:30pm on BBC One.

All eight episodes will also be available to stream on iPlayer from then.

Austin cast: Who stars?

Sally Phillips as Ingrid, Ben Miller as Julian, Michael Theo as Austin, Gia Carides as Mel and Roy Billing as Bill in Austin. BBC/Northern Pictures Pty Ltd, Screen Canberra and Australian Broadcasting Corporation 2024 All Rights Reserved. Licensed by ITV Studios Ltd

Ben Miller leads the cast.

He's joined by:

Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones, Miranda, Smack the Pony).

Michael Theo in his acting debut.

Other cast members include Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Big Little Lies), Roy Billing (Jack Irish, Underbelly), Kate Elliott (The Cult, The Gulf) and Zahra Newman (Neighbours).

Billie Piper also appears as herself.

Miller co-created and wrote Austin with Darren Ashton (Spreadsheet), Lloyd Woolf and Joe Tucker (Black Ops), Adam Zwar (Squinters) and Kala Ellis (Spreadsheet).

Austin plot: What's it about?

Miller plays Julian Hartswood, a children's author who is swept up in a social media storm after accidentally retweeting a white supremacist.

That unfortunate development also coincides with the unexpected arrival of Austin (Michael Theo), his neurodivergent son that he didn't know existed.

"Could embracing this modern nuclear family be Julian’s route back from cancellation? Will Ingrid ever forgive him? One thing is for certain: if Julian thinks Austin is going to be a pushover, he’s in for a rude awakening," reads the official synopsis.

Austin trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now.

Enjoy the trailer below.

