It's now been confirmed that Austin will premiere on Friday 4th April at 9:30pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on iPlayer from then also.

The series has been created by Miller along with Darren Ashton, Joe Tucker and Lloyd Wolf, and follows a children's author who causes quite the career-ending social media storm.

Miller stars as much-loved children's author Julian Hartswood, whose career appears to be at an end after the social media storm in question, which not only impacts his own life but that of his wife Ingrid's (Sally Phillips) also.

As per the synopsis: "That is until Austin (Michael Theo), the neurodivergent son that Julian never knew existed, turns up out of the blue.

"Could embracing this modern nuclear family be Julian’s route back from cancellation? Will Ingrid ever forgive him? One thing is for certain: if Julian thinks Austin is going to be a pushover, he’s in for a rude awakening."

Theo is the breakout star of Love on the Spectrum, who makes his acting debut in Austin. Other cast additions include Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and Roy Billing (Jack Irish).

At the time of the BBC's acquisition announcement, Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, said: "Irresistibly charming, humorous and heart-warming, BBC viewers are sure to find Austin a sheer delight from start to finish."

Catherine Nebauer, head of scripted at Northern Pictures, said: "BBC is the perfect platform for Austin and we have no doubts its viewers will appreciate the clever blend of British and Australian humour.

"With a stellar cast and production team, Austin has already proven to be a hit on ABC with local audiences and we can’t wait to share it with the world."

