Now, she's taking the lead in an HBO project that has been given a straight-to-series order, which kicks off a first-look deal between the US broadcaster and Horgan's production company Merman.

In the as-yet-untitled series, Horgan will play " a 50-year-old divorcee" in search of "sex and love", who is also "juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son".

Further casting has not yet been announced, but Horgan is confirmed to be penning the scripts, starring and executive producing the forthcoming project.

The creator said in a statement: "I'm so happy to once again be working with Casey [Bloys, HBO Chairman and CEO], Amy [Gravitt, see below], Francesca [Orsi, Head of Drama] and the team at HBO, and really excited that Merman get to continue to tell stories for a company that's been home to some of the most iconic television shows ever created."

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO and Max Comedy Programming, added: "We're thrilled to be reunited with Sharon. Her willingness to offer up her own experiences through the characters she creates makes us all feel a little less lonely, that is what sets her comedy apart so brilliantly.

"She also has such a sharp eye for material and a strong desire to shepherd other people's stories, we're looking forward to the new talent she will bring into the fold."

In addition to her own projects, Horgan has also served as a producer on a number of other noteworthy shows in the comedy space, such as BBC Two's There She Goes, Sky's Dreamland and Channel 4's This Way Up.

