Featuring interviews from judges, professional dancers and celebrity contestants, Strictly Come Dancing: Secrets, Sex & Scandals recalls the "best and worst (and generally, therefore, funniest) competitors, [and] the pioneering new ground it has broken by championing those with disabilities and leading the way on same-sex dancing pairings".

It will also take a look at the talent show's "edgier side", exploring the so-called 'Strictly curse' and "the high levels of stress and pressure in perfecting those routines", as well as the recent accusations surrounding the show that saw the BBC put new measures in place, alongside launching a full investigation.

Promising to be "the definitive story of the UK’s most glittering TV show", the documentary airs on Saturday 14th September at 9pm on Channel 5.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024. BBC

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 returns on the same night, airing on BBC One at 7:20pm, with a brand new line-up of famous faces who will all be taking to the dance floor with the hopes of taking home the Glitterball trophy.

This year's cast includes comedian Chris McCausland, JLS star JB Gill and singers Wynne Evans and Toyah Willcox.

Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland and Tom Dean also help make up the line-up.

Rounding out the Strictly class of 2024 are Jamie Borthwick, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson and Sam Quek.

Recent allegations that arose following complaints from some former celebrity participants saw the BBC confirm that it will be putting a member of the Strictly Come Dancing production staff in all future rehearsals.

In addition, there will be two new dedicated welfare producers as part of added extra measures.

When asked of the introduction of the rules, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "Training everyone is different, what they learn they carry on into the training room. I think it's a good thing they are bringing people into the rehearsal rooms, they are mediators.

"We have chaperones in the theatre all the time, especially with children and younger people. It's a good thing to have a third eye on the whole situation."

Strictly Come Dancing: Secrets, Sex & Scandals airs on Saturday 14th September at 9pm on Channel 5.

