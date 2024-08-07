In a new BBC News report, a former runner on the series claimed that the "whole culture was toxic, particularly for junior staff" working on the show.

The publication spoke to 15 crew members who currently work or have worked on Strictly over the years, with one saying that junior staff experienced "verbal abuse" from some of the dancers, including "shouting, screaming and being insulted, to an extraordinary level".

Another crew member said their worst experience included one of the celebrity contestants who appeared on the show.

"He was shouting and he was so close up in my face, I had to close my eyes as his spit flecks were hitting me," they said.

"The fact it was in front of everyone made me feel awful and helpless. People were stopping in the corridor to catch a glimpse of what was happening."

The crew member explained that the celebrity later apologised, but called it "the final straw" that prompted them to leave their job on the show.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 professionals. BBC/Guy Levy

A spokesperson for BBC Studios told RadioTimes.com: "The welfare and safety of our crew on each series has always been, and remains, our utmost priority. We do not recognise these anonymous claims nor will hundreds of production personnel who have worked with us through multiple series and across the two decades the show has been on air.

"Using our industry-leading initiative The Pledge on all our productions, including Strictly, we proactively encourage everyone on set to raise concerns of inappropriate behaviour via several avenues, including anonymously to an external third-party whistleblowing service independent of the BBC/BBC Studios.

"We act speedily when any issues are raised, and have thorough, effective, and longstanding processes to manage them and we're sorry if anyone didn't feel able to talk about their experience on-set at the time."

The spokesperson also pointed out that "35 per cent of the production team have worked on the show for 5+ years and been promoted to higher positions".

The statement continued: "We currently have series producers, series editors, senior producers, producer/directors, production managers and assistant producers who all started as runners and worked their way up."

This year's instalment of Strictly is due to return to screens in the autumn, with seven celebrities already confirmed by the BBC to be taking part.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the BBC has implemented stringent measures to "strengthen welfare and support".

As training begins, the BBC has confirmed that a member of the production team will be present "at all times" when the celebrities and pros are rehearsing.

"Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals," the BBC said in a statement. "The actions we announce today are designed to address that.

"As a matter of course, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously and our processes on the show are updated every year, and we will continue to keep this under constant review. It is always important to look at whether there is more we should do."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

