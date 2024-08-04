Whitmore was recently asked if things have become any easier for women in the public eye, to which she replied: “I think we’re louder now, and we’re pulling people up on things now. I do think it’s changing slightly. I hope."

She added to the Irish Times: "And even the stuff I’m not going to talk to you about now, because it’s under review, that’s all coming out now, the stuff I tried to speak about eight years ago.”

Giovanni Pernice. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Whitmore was asked whether she wasn't listened to at the time. “Or [I was] gaslit to make it seem normalised," she responded.

She added: "It’s a shame that it has to come out in such a victim-shaming way, which it always does. And being the first person to speak up about anything is always hard.”

Pernice has consistently denied any allegations of "abusive or threatening behaviour" towards his former dance partners, saying that they are "totally untrue".

Speaking publicly on his Instagram in June, Pernice said: "As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

Laura Whitmore Joe Maher/Getty Images

"As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth."

The BBC also previously issued a statement, which read: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals.

"However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this. As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

“More generally, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously. Our processes on Strictly Come Dancing are updated every year, they are kept under constant review and last week we announced additional steps to further strengthen welfare and support on the show.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

