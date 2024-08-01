He continued: "Of course, I found out with the press, because the judges are all kept separate from the contestants.

"The only time we ever see each other is when we are in passing going to the studio, so you don't really get the opportunity to know what happens in the rehearsal room. It's not part of our jobs."

Reflecting on his own experience of dancing rehearsals when he was younger, Horwood said: "I know how I was trained and it was tough. I had a Russian ballet teacher who used to have a cane and she would whack us with it. Just so you're not pulling up from the thigh - doing a déboulés, for instance, to engage your hamstrings.

"I mean, obviously that sort of teaching wouldn't be available today. Things have changed and come a long way in 40 years since I trained."

Following complaints about the behaviour of Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima in the rehearsal rooms, the BBC confirmed that they will be putting a member of the Strictly Come Dancing production staff in all future rehearsals.

As well as that, there will be two new dedicated welfare producers as part of added extra measures.

In relation to the new rules, Horwood said: "Training everyone is different, what they learn they carry on into the training room. I think it's a good thing they are bringing people into the rehearsal rooms, they are mediators.

"We have chaperones in the theatre all the time, especially with children and younger people. It's a good thing to have a third eye on the whole situation."

It is the first time someone from the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel has weighed in on recent affairs after both Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott have spoken publicly about their experiences while on the show.

Pernice and Di Prima will not be returning for the upcoming new season of the show, with the series recently being plagued by allegations surrounding its "toxic work culture".

Multiple former production staff members spoke to The Observer and alleged that sexist and sexualised comments were made in their time on the show, as well as a staff member claiming to have witnessed "talented co-workers treated with cruelty".

In response to the claims, a spokesperson for BBC Studios told RadioTimes.com: "The welfare of our crews working on each series of Strictly is always of paramount importance to us. We act speedily when any concerns are raised, and we have thorough, effective, and longstanding processes to manage them.

"The show is a fast-paced live TV production environment that has attracted hundreds of people in the industry to work on who have had a positive experience, so we do not recognise the claims relating to a negative workplace culture – or that there are flaws in our whistleblowing process."

Sherlock actress Abbington's more recent claims around the show suggested that there are reportedly "50 hours of footage being blocked" in relation to her ongoing accusations against Pernice.

Pernice has consistently denied all allegations of "abusive or threatening behaviour" towards his former dance partners, saying that they are "totally untrue".

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

