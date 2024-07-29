The complaints cover a period that stretches back to 2016, with other examples including a staff member said to have witnessed "talented co-workers treated with cruelty" and another alleging a general environment that was "tense, toxic, uncomfortable".

In response, a spokesperson for BBC Studios told RadioTimes.com: "The welfare of our crews working on each series of Strictly is always of paramount importance to us. We act speedily when any concerns are raised, and we have thorough, effective, and longstanding processes to manage them.

"The show is a fast-paced live TV production environment that has attracted hundreds of people in the industry to work on who have had a positive experience, so we do not recognise the claims relating to a negative workplace culture – or that there are flaws in our whistleblowing process.

"In 2022, we announced the introduction of our industry-leading initiative The Pledge on all our productions, including Strictly, which proactively encourages anyone on our sets to raise concerns of inappropriate behaviour via a number of avenues, including anonymously to Navex Global, an external whistleblowing service independent of the BBC and BBC Studios."

The new complaints are the latest developments in what is threatening to become something of a crisis for the hugely popular Saturday night staple – after professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima left the show following allegations about their behaviour.

Last week, the BBC's director general Tim Davie said he was "very sorry that anyone [on Strictly] has had an experience that hasn't been wholly positive", saying that "there are limits and the line should never be crossed".

He continued: "We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind. There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Pernice and Di Prima were confirmed not to be returning to the dance programme earlier this month, with the former leaving the show after nine seasons, but denying "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour".

In a statement posted following widespread reports of an investigation into his conduct, Pernice said: "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all again for your continued love and support."

Di Prima was previously announced as part of this year's season but it was later confirmed by the BBC that he was no longer taking part.

Following his departure from the show, Di Prima said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his exit, admitting that his "intense passion and determination to win" may have affect his "training regime".

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away," he said.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

