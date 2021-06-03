Meet the cast of Mae Martin’s Feel Good on Netflix

After earning critical acclaim on Channel 4 last year, Netflix have snapped up Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie’s comedy drama Feel Good for a second season on the streaming service.

Advertisement

The new episodes pick up where the story left off, with troubled stand-up comedian Mae (Martin) taking some time apart from girlfriend George (Ritchie) after relapsing in their cocaine use and cheating on her with a friend.

It’s safe to say the relationship is in a precarious position and the two will face further challenges in the six-episode follow-up, including the introduction of a new love rival and the reveal of a dark secret from Mae’s past.

If you want to get up to speed on the cast and characters in Mae Martin’s Feel Good, read on for all the details you need. You can also check out our Feel Good season 2 review to see if the new episodes are worth your time.

Mae Martin plays Mae

Netflix

Who is Mae? Mae is a stand-up comedian living in Manchester and working gigs at a local comedy club named The Gag Bin. They meet George (Charlotte Ritchie) after a performance one night and the two quickly hit it off. Mae is a former drug addict who begins slipping back into unhealthy tendencies through this intense new relationship. When we find Mae at the start of season two, they have returned to Canada to check themselves into rehab after using cocaine again and cheating on George.

What else has Mae Martin been in? This is Martin’s first major acting role, having previously worked in stand-up comedy. They performed a special routine as part of Netflix’s Comedians of the World series and had a small role in the BBC comedy Uncle.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Charlotte Ritchie plays George

Netflix

Who is George? George is a school teacher who meets Mae after becoming a fan of their stand-up shows at a comedy club named The Gag Bin. She has been single for five years and has never been in an LGBTQ+ relationship before, so she is initially anxious about her friends and family finding out. In season two, she is more comfortable with her sexuality but the dynamic between herself and Mae still presents some challenges.

What else has Charlotte Ritchie been in? After breaking out on Channel 4’s hit comedy series Fresh Meat, Ritchie went on to play Nurse Barbara Gilbert in four series of Call The Midwife, as well as bagging the lead in BBC One’s supernatural sitcom Ghosts.

Jordan Stephens plays Elliott

Netflix

Who is Elliott? Elliott is a teacher at George’s primary school who is interested in her romantically. He reaches out to her with a kind of sensitivity that is quite different to what George is used to, but his polyamorous lifestyle could prove a hurdle.

What else has Jordan Stephens been in? Stephens’ acting projects include E4 drama Glue, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Catastrophe. He might be better known for his music career as one-half of the hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks, who have sold over a million singles in the UK.

Lisa Kudrow plays Linda

Who is Linda? Linda is Mae’s mother who lives in Canada and talks with them often over Skype. She cares about her child, but isn’t afraid to make scathing comments about their life decisions.

What else has Lisa Kudrow been in? Of course, Kudrow will be best known for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay on the iconic American sitcom Friends. Since the show ended, she has been the lead in several other projects including satirical reality spoof The Comeback and improvisational comedy series Web Therapy.

Adrian Lukis plays Malcolm

Who is Malcolm? Malcolm is Mae’s British father, who lives in Canada with her mother. He takes a less prominent role in Mae’s life than Linda does, interfering less and often being absent for their Skype calls.

What else has Adrian Lukis been in? Lukis played Blair Toast on Matt Berry’s surreal sitcom Toast of London and has recently appeared in The Crown, Poldark, Vera and Renee Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic.

Phil Burgers plays Phil

Who is Phil? Phil is George’s American housemate who she isn’t very close to at first. However, when Mae comes into her life, George finds herself relying on him more for advice and support.

What else has Phil Burgers been in? Phil Burgers is a comedy performer best known for his zany original character Dr Brown, who has been the basis of a 4Funnies short on Channel 4 as well as an episode of Netflix’s The Characters.

John Ross Bowie plays Scott

Netflix

Who is Scott? Scott is someone from Mae’s past. They met while the comedian was performing in clubs as a teenager and quickly formed a friendship.

What else has John Ross Bowie been in? Bowie played comic book shop owner Eric Kripke in US sitcom The Big Bang Theory, a recurring character across the show’s lengthy run. His other projects include Episodes, The Wrong Mans, Speechless and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Barry Ward plays Arnie Rivers

Netflix

Who is Arnie Rivers? Arnie is a stand-up comedian who Mae has a traumatic experience with in season one, when he makes unwanted advances towards them and tries to pressure them into taking cocaine. In season two, his career has soared to new heights as he now hosts a successful television panel show.

What else has Barry Ward been in? Ward has recently appeared in The Fall, The End of the F***ing World, Save Me, The Capture and Netflix’s White Lines.

Tobi Bamtefa plays Nick

Who is Nick? Nick runs the comedy club where Mae performs and has a cocaine habit. He repeatedly takes the drug in front of Mae, which they find difficult to watch due to their own history of addiction.

What else has Tobi Bamtefa been in? Bamtefa played Godswill on Sky Atlantic’s Tin Star and has had roles in the hard-hitting crime dramas Responsible Child and A Confession. He has also appeared in the Horrible Histories movie as well as Netflix’s fantasy epic The Witcher as Sir Danek.

Jack Barry plays Jack

Netflix

Who is Jack? Jack is an aspiring stand-up comedian who has been struggling to get his career off the ground with gigs at The Gag Bin. He harbours a “secret” crush on Mae, but isn’t very subtle about keeping it under wraps.

What else has Jack Barry been in? Barry is a stand-up comedian who has had acting roles in Starstruck, The Duchess, Cuckoo and Catastrophe.

Pippa Haywood plays George’s mum, Felicity

Netflix

Who is Felicity? Felicity is George’s mother, who we met in the first season shortly after she was divorced from her husband.

What else has Pippa Haywood been in? Haywood’s credits include television comedies Green Wing, Mid-Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Porridge as well as dramatic roles in Mr Selfridge, Scott & Bailey, Bodyguard and Bridgerton.

Anthony Head plays George’s dad, George Snr

Netflix

Who is George Snr? George’s dad has a tough relationship with his daughter, having been distant and uncaring while growing up. Since divorcing his mother, he is having a child with another woman, with whom he is in an open relationship.

What else has Anthony Head been in? Anthony Head will be no stranger to fantasy fans, with credits in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Doctor Who and Merlin. More recently, he has appeared in ITV’s Vanity Fair, as well as streaming hits Jack Ryan, The Stranger and Ted Lasso.

Eve plays Audrey

Netflix

Who is Audrey? Audrey is a counsellor at the rehab clinic that Mae checks into.

What else has Eve been in? Eve’s acting roles include the Barbershop film series and her self-titled sitcom, which ran for three seasons in total. She has played herself in Jane The Virgin and Empire, having had a successful music career with four studio albums.

Ophelia Lovibond plays Binky (season one)

Who is Binky? Binky is George’s snobby best friend, who attempts to pry into her personal life and set her up with unsuitable men. She has an obnoxious and privileged boyfriend named Hugh.

What else has Ophelia Lovibond been in? Lovibond has had lead roles in the BBC’s mockumentary series W1A and Sky One’s short-lived action comedy Hooten & The Lady. Marvel fans may also recognise her as Carina in Guardians of the Galaxy, the red-skinned slave of Benicio Del Toro’s sinister Collector. She also stars in the Disney+ original film Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made as the mother of the title character.

Stephanie Leonidas plays Binky (season two)

ITV

What else has Stephanie Leonidas been in? Leonidas appeared in ITV’s recent reboot of detective drama Van Der Valk, and played Violetta Talenti in Endeavour.

Sophie Thompson plays Maggie

Who is Maggie? Maggie is a woman Mae encounters at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting and quickly forms a bond with. She is a former addict who now takes on a ridiculous number of hobbies to keep herself on the straight and narrow. As she says in the first episode, she’s “far too busy to think about drugs…”

What else has Sophie Thompson been in? Sophie Thompson’s career spans both stage and screen, with recent roles on Detectorists, Ghosts, Coronation Street and Gold’s star-studded original sitcom Sandylands.

Ritu Arya plays Lava

Netflix

Who is Lava? Lava is Maggie’s daughter who essentially disowned her mother after years of neglect stemming from her addiction. Maggie is desperate to reconnect, but Lava wants nothing to do with her.

What else has Ritu Arya been in? Arya broke out playing Dr Megan Sharma in the BBC daytime soap Doctors. She has since had roles in Channel 4’s sci-fi drama Humans, ITV’s Sticks and Stones as well as The Good Karma Hospital. She joined the cast of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy in season two, which proved to be a breakout role.

Ramon Tikaram plays David

Who is David? David is one of the people at Mae’s Narcotics Anonymous meeting. He is one of the most prominent figures in the group, often leading group talks and providing food that few people actually eat.

What else has Ramon Tikaram been in? Tikaram has had a varied career featuring roles in Batman prequel Pennyworth, Sky One’s Brassic, Arctic drama Fortitude and Ruth Jones’ comedy Stella as Mr Honey.

He has also lent his voice to a number of video games including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Need for Speed: Payback, Dragon Age: Inquisition and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 as the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange.

Advertisement

Feel Good season two is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 4th June. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.