Asked if he could see the comedy returning for another series, he replies: "I hope so. One day. I’d certainly like to write something with Mat again. I would absolutely love to."

Corden tells RadioTimes.com the two-parter, which kicked off with the pair living with new identities in the US, is "not really series two. If anything it’s series one, part two. It’s bigger than before and it’s better. I’m very, very proud of it.

"It far exceeded anything. You always hope the stuff you write and make, people will respond to it. And it’s just thrilling that they did."

The Wrong Mans returns for part two tonight at 9:00pm on BBC2

James Corden also stars in Into The Woods, in UK cinemas on 9th January