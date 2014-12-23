Will there be a third series of The Wrong Mans?
James Corden, who writes and stars in the BBC2 comedy with Mat Baynton, is keen to bring Phil and Sam back "one day"
The Wrong Mans' Phil and Sam conclude their two-part return to BBC2 this evening. And after getting caught up in all sorts of scary japes and terrible trouble, the hapless duo are calling time on their adventures. Well, sort of.
"You could [leave it there]. But I hope we don’t," says James Corden, who co-writes and co-stars with Mathew Baynton in the award-winning comedy.
Asked if he could see the comedy returning for another series, he replies: "I hope so. One day. I’d certainly like to write something with Mat again. I would absolutely love to."
Corden tells RadioTimes.com the two-parter, which kicked off with the pair living with new identities in the US, is "not really series two. If anything it’s series one, part two. It’s bigger than before and it’s better. I’m very, very proud of it.
"It far exceeded anything. You always hope the stuff you write and make, people will respond to it. And it’s just thrilling that they did."
More like this
The Wrong Mans returns for part two tonight at 9:00pm on BBC2
James Corden also stars in Into The Woods, in UK cinemas on 9th January