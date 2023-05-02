Now, thanks to streaming, it remains one of TV’s most popular shows and continues to delight new generations of comedy fans with its strong characterisation and tightly written plots.

When Friends first premiered in 1994, the series about a group of close friends was an instant hit, propelling its six main cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry to international stardom.

The show, created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, has gone on to inspire countless other comedy series in the US and across the globe. But for most, it's the original and the best Friends that will always be there for them when they're looking for a laugh.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Friends in the UK.

Is Friends leaving Netflix?

The cast of Friends.

It was, but only in the US!

In July 2019, the Netflix US Twitter account announced that Warner would be re-claiming Friends for its own streaming service. The show left Netflix at the beginning of 2020.

However, the show remained on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

Back when the news broke that Warner Bros was launching its own streaming service, the Netflix UK and Ireland account tweeted:

How to watch Friends in the UK

The cast of Friends. NBC

UK fans will be thrilled to learn that you can hang out with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe at Central Perk on a variety of platforms:

Netflix finally made the entire series of Friends available for UK subscribers on New Year's Eve 2017. The show had already been available on Netflix in the US.

In addition, you can also purchase the full Friends season 1-10 boxset, or the full series on Blu-ray now, too.

Every episode of Friends is currently available on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

