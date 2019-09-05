How many seasons of Jack Ryan are there? How many episodes of Jack Ryan are there?

So far, one eight-episode season has been released. A second series was confirmed in 2018, and Amazon greenlit a third series earlier this year.

Is Jack Ryan based on the books?

The television series isn’t a direct adaptation of the Tom Clancy books, but it is based on characters from the novels.

What is Jack Ryan about?

It’s Jack Ryan’s fourth year working in a low-ranking role as a CIA financial analyst when he becomes suspicious about a multi-million dollar money trail leading to an extremist called Suleiman.

More like this

Soon Ryan and his new boss Greer, with whom he has a rocky relationship, find themselves in the thick of an international terrorism plot —a far cry from Ryan’s mundane life at Langley.

Series two will reportedly see Ryan caught up in a dangerous South African regime.

Who is in the cast of Jack Ryan?

John Krasinski plays the titular character, in a major departure from perhaps his most well-known role as Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office.

The Wire’s Wendell Pierce stars as James Greer, Jack’s new boss with whom he initially clashes.

Wendell Pierce (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Abbie Cornish plays infectious disease specialist Cathy Mueller.

Abbie Cornish (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Paradise Now’s Ali Suliman plays extremist Mousa Bin Suleiman.

Season two is also set to feature Swedish actor Noomi Rapace (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) as German intelligence agent Harriet Baumann and House of Cards’ Michael Kelly as field officer Mike November.

When is Jack Ryan returning?

So far, there’s no release date for series two, but there is a trailer:

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.