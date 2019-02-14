Amazon renews Jack Ryan for season three before second series has even aired

We may not even have a release date for season two yet, but Jack Ryan has already been renewed for season three at Amazon Prime Video.

It’s another show of faith from Amazon, who greenlit season two months before the first season had even aired. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke announced the renewal at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

Jack Ryan centres around John Krasinski’s titular CIA analyst (formerly a soldier), who is thrust into action when he discovers a slew of nefarious bank transfers related to the activity of a terrorist named Suleiman. It also stars The Wire’s Wendell Pierce, as Ryan’s rogue new boss at the CIA, and Abbie Cornish as his girlfriend Cathy Mueller.

Season two, which is set to be released later in 2019, will take the show to South America, for what co-creator Carlton Cuse (formerly of Lost) calls “an allegory for the decline of democracy”.

Original The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Noomi Rapace and House of Cards’ Michael Kelly have joined the cast for the new episodes.

There is no word as yet on what will go down in season three.

