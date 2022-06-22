The game comes to us from Monolith Soft, the developers that have overseen the Xeno franchise since 2002. And now, 20 years on, fans are hoping their latest entry will be the biggest and best one yet.

The gaming world will turn its attention to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 today, with the upcoming game being the central focus of a Nintendo Direct live-stream event.

So, when does Xenoblade Chronicles 3 come out, and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading for all the key details on this big, upcoming Nintendo Switch game.

When is the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date?

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date is Friday 29th July 2022.

Which consoles and platforms can play Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch, which shouldn't come as a massive surprise to returning fans.

Bad luck if you were hoping to play the game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - this is very much a Nintendo joint.

Can I pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Pre-orders have begun for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, with product pages lives across such sites as GAME, Argos and the Nintendo eShop. The price appears to be £49.99.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gameplay and story details

With regards to the contents of the game itself, the Nintendo website has said, "Bringing together the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, this title will take players to the world of Aionios, home to two hostile nations."

Those two hostile nations are Keves ("where mechanical technology was developed") and Agnus ("a nation strong in ether, a magical technology"). This clash of different technologies should make the combat pretty interesting.

As for the game's story, we're told that "Six soldiers hailing from these nations join forces to learn the truth behind their conflict, setting their sights for Swordmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword."

Those six main characters are Noah, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena, and it should be fun to see how they work together in battle. You'll be able to customise your party by changing the character's classes to suit your needs and tastes.

Nintendo notes, "If certain conditions are met during battle, each of the tag-team pairs, Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion can combine into a giant form called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful moveset and deciding when to transform can be the key to winning a battle!"

Is there a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer?

There have been a few promos for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at this point, and the trailer below should give you a good idea of what to expect. Take a look and get yourself ready for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date on 29th July.

