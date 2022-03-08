Trailblazing female characters that changed the TV game

This lot bring the laughs, the drama and everything in between to keep us endlessly entertained and, crucially, emphasise just how much poorer television would be without female characters with purpose.

Listing every single wonderful woman who has graced the small screen is nigh impossible given the sheer breadth of brilliance on offer, so we've rounded up some of our favourites, from I May Destroy You's Arabella to Sex and the City's Samantha Jones.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arabella Essiedu - I May Destroy You

BBC

Credited for changing the television landscape, the blistering, Emmy-winning BBC drama I May Destroy You dominated awards season on both sides of the Atlantic following its release, and owes a large portion of its success to its funny, watchable protagonist Arabella (“Bella”), played by the show’s creator Michaela Coel.

The extraordinary series follows the Twitter celebrity-turned-author, when she is forced to confront her ideas of sexual consent after being drugged and sexually assaulted in a London bar. The show’s brutal examination of trauma comes from a place of real-life inspiration: Coel herself was a victim of sexual assault while working on the second season of her hit E4 comedy, Chewing Gum. The surreal Groundhog Day scenario in the finale sees Arabella pass through various stages of facing her trauma, from grief to anger, all the way to a kind of acceptance. Ultimately, the series is as strange and daring as its heroine.

- Flora Carr, Drama Writer

13th Doctor - Doctor Who

When Jodie Whittaker became the 13th person to play Doctor Who in 2017, it was a landmark moment for the franchise. She became the first ever female incarnation of the Time Lord, and even brought a non-gender specific costume into the fray.

Whittaker’s role was a ground-breaking move for the iconic BBC series – it broke the mould for sci-fi narratives, many of which have historically relegated women to the sidelines as major characters and as sidekicks to their male heroes. Her role also seems to have paved the way for greater diversity when it comes to the casting of the Fourteenth Doctor (if the rampant rumours about who could be the next Time Lord are anything to go by).

What’s more, the New Year special seemed to confirm that the Doctor and her companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) have feelings for one another, which was another great step in the right direction, even if it could have happened a little earlier on in their storyline arc.

- Molly Moss, Trends Writer

Fleabag - Fleabag

​​The forbidden, sexually charged relationship between Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and the ‘Hot Priest’ may have proved one of the hottest pop culture talking points of 2019, but in reality, it’s the anti-heroine herself and her relationships with various women that make for the most interesting viewing.

Fleabag, whose real name we never learn, is a sexually active and complex, furious woman living in London and coping with profound grief, while also attempting to keep her guinea-pig themed cafe afloat. She has a love-hate relationship with her perfect sister Claire (played by Sian Clifford), whose darkly funny, tragicomic miscarriage scene with Fleabag felt ground-breaking and unflinchingly honest (and was in fact inspired by a true story). The women’s stepmother, played by Olivia Colman, is toxic and controlling. Kristin Scott Thomas’s businesswoman Belinda delivers a searing soliloquy on the potential magnificence of menopause, a possibility that perhaps had never occurred to either our protagonist or indeed its millions of viewers.

Fleabag blazes a trail, not only in the existence of its main character, but as an excavation of female desire, bodies, ambitions, anger, sisters, and its myriad on-screen female relationships. Rather than shying away from topics like miscarriage or menopause, the series confronts them head on.

- Flora Carr, Drama Writer

Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista - Pose

BBC/FX/Eric Liebowitz

Not only is MJ Rodriguez trailblazing a path for trans actors everywhere, having recently become the first trans woman to take home a Golden Globe for best actress, but her character is an icon that queer, trans, and cisgender people can all relate to. As the mother of the House of Evangelista, Blanca supports and builds up the LGBTQ+ people in her care to ensure that they can overcome the stigma and homophobia they face in society.

Blanca’s character, and Rodriguez’ amazing portrayal, makes the audience feel deep empathy for what LGBTQ+ people went through during the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and what many continue to face today. Blanca wants to make sure that her ‘children’ have the love and support they need to achieve everything she couldn’t because of the world she was born in – it’s not so different from the world many queer and trans people live in now. We are forced to confront the fact that today’s world is often not so different from 30/40 years ago, which is incredibly important. For queer people, having this powerful and strong female character face discrimination head on is incredibly empowering and makes us believe we can too.

- Michele Theil

The women of Killing Eve

The first season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s spy thriller Killing Eve landed on our screens back in 2018 – and challenged the rules of the genre.

Waller-Bridge’s script, which is based on the series of novellas by Luke Jennings, reimagined several of the main male characters as female. But it refused to simply swap out the roles. Instead, it’s deliberately crafted from a female perspective with a feminist sensibility.

In a TV landscape where women are usually foils to the male characters in charge, Jodie Comer’s unapologetic hitwoman Villanelle, Sandra Oh’s darkly comic MI6 agent Eve and Fiona Shaw’s no-nonsense MI6 operative Carolyn altered the way women in spy dramas are supposed to behave, offering us complex and dangerous female characters who are at times downright unlikeable, and who definitely aren’t defined by their relationship to men.

- Molly Moss, Trends Writer

Samantha Jones - Sex and the City

Getty

Sex and the City’s many missteps have been discussed at length in recent years following a collective re-evaluation of the celebrated sitcom, and rightly so. But for all its faults, there’s no denying that the four women at its core, particularly Samantha Jones, paved the way for so many female characters that followed, and impacted how both women and men thought about women right here in the real world.

To her enemies, Samantha was self-centred, abrasive, crude and spent far too much time rabbiting on about sex and men. In fact, one of the central criticisms levelled at the series is how much of the dialogue is dedicated to the latter. To those of us who admired Samantha, however, she was a revolutionary who certainly had all of those characteristics and then some.

The most engaging, authentic female characters are two, three, four, five things all at the same time because that mirrors the reality of being a flesh and blood human being. There’s also the flip side to that condemnation of Samantha: was she as self-centred as some claimed her to be, or was it just jarring for her critics to watch a woman choosing herself, time and time again?

Samantha Jones wasn’t perfect, and that’s exactly why she remains as beloved today as she was two decades ago.

- Abby Robinson, Drama Editor

Jessica Jones - Jessica Jones

It took far too long for compelling female-led superhero stories to arrive in live-action, but Marvel and Netflix’s Jessica Jones went some way to making up for lost time. Krysten Ritter embodies the title role, playing the one-time vigilante turned alcoholic private investigator as she works through trauma endured while caught in the grip of mind-controlling abuser, Kilgrave (David Tennant).

The trailblazing show paved the way for an explosion in comic book adaptations starring women – even pre-dating 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman – by telling a story that rang true with viewers around the world. Like most of the Marvel/Netflix collaborations, the show suffered from diminishing returns in later seasons, but the power of that stunning debut can still be felt to this day.

- David Craig, Writer

Sophia Burset - Orange Is the New Black

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

The TV landscape looked markedly different when Orange is the New Black first premiered in 2013, certainly in terms of transgender representation. Laverne Cox played Sophie Burset, a black transgender inmate who fought for basic human rights such as access to healthcare in prison and stood up to bigotry from fellow inmates. Despite her unpleasant situation, Sophia was a refreshing and complex character, both falling into and subverting stereotypes surrounding transgender people.

Cox wasn’t the first trans actor to play a trans role on TV, but she was the first to be nominated for an Emmy (for her performance in Orange Is the New Black) in 2014. Her mainstream role had a huge impact on transgender visibility on TV, arguably paving the way for the nuanced and complex portrayal of trans character we’re seeing today in shows such as Sense8, Pose and Euphoria.

- Molly Moss, Trends Writer

Clarissa Mullery - Silent Witness

BBC

The TV landscape, while continuing to evolve for the better, has yet to achieve parity when it comes to disability representation, with disabled talent painfully absent from our screens. BBC drama Silent Witness is one of a handful of shows in British TV history which has contributed positively to the conversation with the casting of Liz Carr.

Carr has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, which has seen her use a wheelchair since the age of seven, but that’s just one facet of forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery. She’s not framed as a sad sap who relies on the benevolence of others to get by, nor is she framed as an inspiration, ploughing on in the face of adversity. No, Clarissa is just a woman who has a job to do, and she does it.

Disability was, undoubtedly, part of her makeup – to pretend otherwise would be bizarre – but it doesn’t define her. She shares the very best – knows her own mind – and worst – a little too sharp, on occasion – traits with the other women on this list, which is why she quickly became a crowd favourite and why Silent Witness fans continue to mourn her absence.

- Abby Robinson, Drama Editor

Leslie Knope - Parks and Recreation

NBC / Contributor

Leslie Knope’s journey from local government grunt to Governor of Indiana in Parks & Recreation makes for one of the most hilarious and heart-warming watches on TV. The dedicated public servant, played by Amy Poehler, is hard-working, loyal and optimistic – all three to a fault. But the fact that she’s flawed is precisely why Leslie is so compelling. Not only is she “a massive, runaway steamroller”, as best friend Ann Perkins puts it, but Leslie’s relentlessness often puts her at odds with literally everyone in the hometown she loves so fiercely. Still, that doesn’t stop her from working tirelessly to improve it.

Despite her firm commitment to her job and her loved ones, Leslie is no stranger to failure. In fact, some of her biggest career milestones are fraught with it. But she always picks herself up and dusts herself off.

Leslie proves that a female character doesn’t need to wield a weapon to be strong. On the contrary, Leslie’s preferred method for taking down her enemies involves an unwavering passion for helping others, a trusty support network and a bucketload of waffles. Not as swift as a sword, but perhaps more impactful in the long run.

- Lidia Molina Whyte

Geraldine Granger - The Vicar of Dibley

Although many viewers may now think of The Vicar of Dibley as cosy, inoffensive viewing, it was released just a couple of years after the Church of England permitted the ordination of women. Female vicars were still a complete, even controversial, novelty. Enter Dawn French’s Geraldine Granger, who dons both dog collars and yellow raincoats with similar aplomb. She’s a ray of sunshine, but her snobbish new parishioners in the sleepy English village of Dibley are less than impressed. “You were expecting a bloke – beard, Bible, bad breath,” Geraldine quips during the pilot. “And instead you got a babe with a bob cut and a magnificent bosom.”

The sinfully delightful series (created by Richard Curtis) first aired back in 1994 and remains a joyful showcase of appalling knitwear and paisley waistcoats. But it largely (and surprisingly, for an almost 30-year-old series) still holds up, examining issues such as sexism and body positivity. And at its heart is Geraldine, the vicar with a filthy sense of humour and a heart of gold.

- Flora Carr, Drama Writer

Buffy Summers - Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The beloved '90s show still has a large and dedicated cult fanbase 25 years later. In fact, today is the 25th anniversary of Buffy’s first ever episode, when we were introduced to this blonde cheerleader who could have easily been stereotyped into a damsel in distress with an LA accent, but had these kick-ass skills and a sense of courage we could all admire and aspire to.

Buffy wasn’t exactly a superhero in the traditional sense, she was just stronger than your average girl. But she was a hero to thousands of young girls who felt like they couldn’t both be strong and vulnerable, or badass and feminine. She wasn’t the biggest or strongest person in the room in many fights, but she emerged as the victor because she believed in herself and in what she was fighting for – all while wearing an amazing outfit, trying to date, and pass her school exams. There was nothing that Buffy couldn’t do, and even though she had to deal with so much pain, death, and trauma, she showed how resilient she could be in overcoming those tragedies but never forgetting about the impact they had on her. Let’s be honest, we all wanted to be Buffy.

- Michele Theil

Ahsoka Tano - Star wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian

Fans of The Mandalorian know Ahsoka Tano as a badass, double lightsaber wielder who has a mysterious connection to the Jedi Order. But what we’ve seen of Rosario Dawson’s live-action incarnation so far is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the beloved Clone Wars and Rebels character. One whose arc is probably the most compelling in the Star Wars franchise to date.

Much like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke and Anakin Skywalker before her, Ahsoka starts out as a rather naïve padawan who often makes questionable choices. However, it doesn’t take long for her to grow into a skilled warrior respected by her peers. And when her faith in the Jedi Order wavers, she successfully does what they couldn’t: walk away and forge a new path.

So, though she’s technically not a Jedi, Ahsoka embodies everything a Jedi should be. She’s brave, compassionate and level-headed. She fights for those who can’t and challenges those who abuse their power, including the Jedi themselves. And, perhaps most importantly, she understands that not everything is black and white, or rather dark and light. In a galaxy defined by such things, there’s nothing more trailblazing than that.

- Lidia Molina Whyte

Elizabeth Jennings - The Americans

John Lavet/FX Photo

The classic American wife and mother is an image that most of us can probably conjure with ease, even if raised outside of the United States. The mythical apron-wearing, apple pie-making domestic goddess burned into our collective memory from decades of questionable media was turned on its head by gripping Cold War thriller The Americans, which painted an unassuming suburban couple as deadly KGB spies on an undercover mission.

While co-star Matthew Rhys was undoubtedly excellent, many would agree that Keri Russell stole the show with her phenomenal performance as Elizabeth Jennings (known in her past life as Nadezhda Popova). Over six seasons, we came to understand exactly how this merciless operative was forged, making it all the more heartbreaking to watch her soul be chipped away by one gut-wrenching order after the other.

- David Craig, Writer

Devi Vishwakumar - Never Have I Ever

LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Never Have I Ever might be considered a ‘teen drama’ but it deals with very poignant and interesting concepts, such as grief, coming-of-age, friendship, and family. No one is more representative of this than its main character Devi, who is the perfect anti-hero. She is not without flaws, and constantly makes mistakes, but that’s what makes her great.

Devi embodies what it’s like to deal with family, friends, popularity, relationships, body image, and more during your school days – all while suffering through a moment of intense grief. For young people who have not lost a parent, Devi’s grief manifests in ways that might seem strange or inappropriate. But it is such an individual circumstance that there is no ‘right’ way to grieve, only what feels right to the person going through it.

Plus, women of colour are often stereotyped and expected to be ‘perfect’. The way Devi lives her life offers a great sense of representation for all women of colour everywhere. She is messy, but that’s okay, because we are all a little messy sometimes. Devi’s depth and strength as a ‘difficult’ protagonist is what makes her a trailblazing character, even as a teen.

- Michele Theil

Maria Bamford - Lady Dynamite

Randy Holmes / Contributor

American comedian Maria Bamford spearheads an accessible discussion of mental health with Netflix sitcom Lady Dynamite, which is loosely based on her experience living with bipolar II and obsessive compulsive disorder. Developed by herself alongside South Park alum Pam Brady and Arrested Development’s Mitch Hurwitz, the show makes for mesmerising viewing with its distinctive brand of surreal humour.

But look between the moments of absurd fun and you find an inspiring story of a person who overcomes severe adversity, with lessons to be learnt around the importance of self-care and stable support networks. Inevitably, Bamford’s style of comedy won’t be for everyone, but her originality is unquestionable and her ambition to raise awareness of sensitive issues should be applauded.

- David Craig, Writer

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Drama, Comedy and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.