No matter what mood we’re in, there’s always something on the streaming service that ticks all the right boxes: there are movies like Deadpool when we need a good laugh, binge-worthy series like Pam & Tommy, and childhood movies like Bambi, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Peter Pan for a dose of nostalgia.

We’re huge fans of Disney Plus over on the RadioTimes.com team.

There are more movies and series on Disney+ than we could possibly count for just £7.99 per month — wait a second, hold the phone, we’re getting an incoming message saying you can get one month of Disney+ for just £1.99 in a brand-new Disney Plus Day offer!

Months ahead of its third birthday, Disney+ is hosting a Disney+ Day: a global celebration that will treat subscribers to amazing discounts, like bagging one month of Disney+ for £1.99, and new content releases; subscribers will be treated to new releases across the service’s brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

As a teaser, Disney+ have announced Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on demand as Disney Plus Day perk.

Disney Plus launched in America back in November 2019, before making its way to the UK in March the following year. Disney+ Day is like a birthday party for the streaming service, where the viewers are the ones who get the presents.

There’s a limited time to snap up this Disney Plus Day deal. Here’s how to get one month of Disney Plus for only £1.99.

Get a month of Disney Plus for £1.99 now

What is Disney+ Day?

Turning Red on Disney Plus Pixar

Disney Plus Day is a virtual event which took place for the first time last year.

Last year’s Disney+ Day was held in November to coincide with its two-year anniversary, and the announcements came via a Twitter thread, including special promotions and celebrations, as well as new content.

What day is Disney+ Day 2022?

This year, Disney+ Day is happening earlier than expected — not that we’re complaining, we could use a pick-me-up now that summer is drawing to a close — today (Thursday 8th September) in the UK.

Does Disney+ have a free trial?

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t have a free trial, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get it for free.

We have some great deals and discounts to help you bag Disney+ for free or at a lower price; so when Disney+ Day is over, be sure to check out our Disney Plus offers page for even more savings.

In the meantime, however, you can save £6 on one month's subscription to Disney+ when you sign-up today for £1.99 instead of £7.99.

